Roundup: COVID count dipping, Rankin eases liquor regulations, prestigious award for Liverpool students, Richmond budget spat simmers, Pictou Co. school moving again
With 787 known active cases, Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 tally is at its lowest level in almost a month. Yesterday, the provincial government reported 37 new cases and 94 recoveries. There are 72 people hospitalized, including 19 in ICU. As of May 25, health care workers have dispensed 521,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 42,205 Nova Scotians getting the second dose that completes inoculation.halifaxmag.com