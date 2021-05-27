Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TOP TEN: Morgan Freeman Iconic Performances

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS888_0aDUfmLF00

He’s played a prisoner, a principal, the President, and God.

Morgan Freeman has appeared in more than 100 films, and we’ve narrowed it down to his top ten most iconic performances.

#10 – Ned Logan: “Unforgiven” (1992)

#9 – Nelson Mandela: “Invictus” (2009)

#8 – Joe Louis Clark: “Lean on Me” (1989)

#7 – Fast Black: “Street Smart” (1987)

#6 – Lucius Fox: “Batman” Trilogy (2005-2012)

#5 – Sergeant Major John Rawlins: “Glory” (1989)

#4 – Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris: “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

#3 – Hoke Colburn: “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

#2 – Detective Lt. William Somerset: “Se7en” (1995)

#1 – Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding: “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Joe#Films#Morgan Freeman Iconic#Unforgiven#Cox Media Group#Miss Daisy#Glory#Redding#Shawshank Redemption#Street Smart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInvestor's Business Daily

Inspirational Quotes: Jane Goodall, Morgan Freeman, James Garfield And Others

Inspirational quotes about sticking with difficult tasks, sparking positive change and recognizing greatness in others. Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don't believe is right. Jane Goodall, anthropologist. Morgan Freeman On Perseverance. The best way to guarantee a loss...
Moviesfox5ny.com

Celebrate actor Morgan Freeman’s 84th birthday with these flicks on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Morgan Freeman first stood on a stage when he was 8 years old, playing Little Boy Blue in a pageant. That’s when he knew he wanted to be an actor. More than seven decades later, Freeman’s career includes his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby." He was nominated for Oscars four other times, including for his work in "Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy."
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New poster for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard adds Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas

Lionsgate has released another poster for the action comedy sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard featuring cast members Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman and Eric Roberts Antonio Banderas; take a look here…. The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid...
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Face/Off’ actress Romy Walthall dead at 57

Film and TV actress Romy Walthall, whose decadeslong career included a role in the classic action flick “Face/Off” and appearances on popular series such as “The X-Files,” has died. Walthall died in Los Angeles on May 19, her son told Variety. The actress had suffered sudden cardiac arrest. After beginning...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu & Morgan Freeman star in trailer for ‘Solos’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for anthology series ‘Solos’ featuring an all-star cast. Created by David Weil, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. The series is focused on seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

New Poster And Trailer Are Here For THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD – Stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas And Morgan Freeman

Lionsgate has released a brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming film THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD. Watch Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, with Richard E. Grant in this latest preview.
Moviesamericamagazine.org

Catholic actors Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson begin filming movie about boxer-turned-priest

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Filming has begun on "Stu," which tells the story of a Father Stuart Long, a onetime boxer who became a priest and died in 2014. Catholic actors Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson star in the project, Wahlberg as the priest and Gibson as his father. Variety, a show business magazine, reported Wahlberg has added a lot of weight to play the role.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
Movies411mania.com

Top 10 Star Wars Performances

Star Wars was never really known for its standout performances, but some of the work involved was still quite good! Here were the best of the bunch!. Ewan had a very tough job. He had to both portray a beloved character previously done by a much celebrated actor, and he also really had to carry the prequel trilogy more than anyone else (especially as things started to gradually fall apart with Christensen and Portman). While he could not always make chicken salad, he did an admirable job bringing a character to life which made him one of the very few to do so over the course of the three films. Hopefully, he gets a chance to do really well in the Disney Plus series.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Quincy Jones claims Elvis Presley ‘was a racist’ and refused to work with him

Quincy Jones has said that he would not work with Elvis Presley, alleging that the late singer “was a racist”.The musician – best known for producing Michael Jackson’s albums Thriller, Off the Wall, and Bad – made the comments during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.The outlet asked Jones about Presley after the producer compared Jackson to the King of Rock and Roll.Asked if he would ever work with Presley, Jones replied: “No, I wouldn’t work with him.”Pressed for reasons behind the statement, the 88-year-old said “he was a racist mother – ”.“I was writing for [orchestra leader]...