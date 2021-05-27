TOP TEN: Morgan Freeman Iconic Performances

Star Wars was never really known for its standout performances, but some of the work involved was still quite good! Here were the best of the bunch!. Ewan had a very tough job. He had to both portray a beloved character previously done by a much celebrated actor, and he also really had to carry the prequel trilogy more than anyone else (especially as things started to gradually fall apart with Christensen and Portman). While he could not always make chicken salad, he did an admirable job bringing a character to life which made him one of the very few to do so over the course of the three films. Hopefully, he gets a chance to do really well in the Disney Plus series.