Remembering George Floyd – One Year Later: The evolution of a momentous injustice

It’s been a year since last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests that were sparked by the murder of George Floyd. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on the neck of Floyd for over nine minutes, came and went, and he was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. In the last year, there have been many police reforms across the country. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was introduced in Congress but has yet to be finalized and voted on by the Senate. The act would limit officers’ protection from lawsuits and establish a national registry of police misconduct throughout the country. In Florida, we have also amended many different laws related to last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.