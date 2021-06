Sunny weather and the easing of coronavirus restrictions could lead to a “sudden surge” in traffic on the roads over the bank holiday weekend, drivers have been warned.RAC research suggests 11 million car journeys are expected to be made across the UK over the long weekend, which marks the beginning of the half-term break for most schools.It is also the first public holiday since Covid rules were relaxed earlier this month to allow indoor hospitality and overnight stays to resume in England.Traffic is expected to peak on Saturday and Monday, but the weather could play a part in just how...