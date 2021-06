These guys can't handle reality. All the greatest parts of the Android OS are absent on i... Jealous of what lol? Short lived software support? Weeks and months of waiting to receive major or even minor updates after they are released by Google? All the spying garbage infesting all the apps and GooglePlay itself? All the Google's own crap that comes with every single phone? All the sideloading I don't actually need? All the same apps I also have on iOS anyway? All the "awesome" Google apps and services I don't even use at all? iOS literally has almost none of those issues and offers nearly all the same functionality I needed from Android. Yeah, I'm so jealous lol. I can literally go to Android tomorrow and whole migration would probably take me an hour or two without any issues. I'd just install same apps, login to them and that would be it.