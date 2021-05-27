2021 Cybersecurity Report Provides Insight into Financial Institution Industry

Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud security solutions are American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Services. As we look back on 2020, we see a year filled with stories of healthcare organizations and providers stepping up to face ceaseless challenges. Behind the scenes, technology teams were working around the clock to essentially reshape the healthcare IT enterprise in realtime. New ideas were accelerated, pilot programs scaled, and collaboration became more critical than ever. I have seen firsthand in my local community how healthcare organizations have continued to evolve during these trying times. In my current charter as a global leader for healthcare strategy and solutions at Palo Alto Networks, I am humbled and more importantly, extremely motivated to find innovative ways of helping healthcare organizations drive improved clinical outcomes and better patient engagement.