2021 Cybersecurity Report Provides Insight into Financial Institution Industry

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. On May 25th, Tandem released the 3rd annual report, The State of Cybersecurity in the Financial Institution Industry. The report provides unique insight into IT and cybersecurity trends in the financial services industry. The 50-question survey was sent to individuals in the IT or information security role of financial institutions across the United States. The survey remained open from November 1, 2020, through April 15, 2021. At the end of that timeframe, Tandem received 240 survey responses.

