Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

By National News Desk
floridanewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

floridanewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Newport Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Military Service#Veterans Day#Memorial Service#Service Members#Stewart Company After#Eclose360#Ipen#Hybrids#News Source#Notarycam Inc#Send2press Newswire#Notarycam Ron Services#Notarycam#Military Members#United States Veterans#Active Duty#Gratitude#Initiative#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Locations Nationwide Reserve Tables to Honor Military Service Members This Memorial Day

International Coffee Brand Pays Tribute to Active Service Members & Veterans with Special Promotions. “The PJ’s Coffee family is made up of several veterans, from our corporate office to franchisees and employees, and we are committed to continuing to support U.S. veterans and military service members,” says Peter Boylan, President of PJ’s Coffee and U.S. Army veteran.
Festivaltribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Remembering service members' sacrifices this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a unique American holiday; It is observed on the last Monday of May and honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The date was established by an act of Congress under U.S. Code Title 36. It states in part, that it will be celebrated on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31.
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Memorial Day's True Meaning: A Time For Americans To Honor And Remember Our Fallen Military Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, USAA is bringing back its virtual Poppy Wall of Honor to give all Americans a unique opportunity to pause and remember more than 645,000 military service members who've given their lives for our country since World War I. According to a May 2020 University of Phoenix study, less than half of Americans (43%) understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, and many confuse it with Veterans Day, but the vast majority of Americans (83%) believe it's important to commemorate Memorial Day.
California StateYubaNet

California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military Members on Memorial Day – May 31, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021. A total of 134 park units will be honoring the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.
Douglas County, COdouglas.co.us

Honor fallen service members this Memorial Day

A time to pay respects to all the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country, Memorial Day will be May 31 this year. There are three ceremonies in Douglas County where you will have the opportunity this Memorial Day to honor those who lost their lives while fighting for freedom:
New York City, NYsdjewishworld.com

A Memorial Day Weekend Tale of Two Jewish American Military Heroes

NEW YORK– Firsts matter a great deal. They can demonstrate heretofore unknown achievements, such as walking on the moon or circumnavigating the globe, and they can reflect great personal sacrifice. This past week, we were privileged to have had two remarkable experiences honoring those whose firsts were deeds of great bravery and sacrifice.
Festivalthepitchkc.com

National WWI Museum and Memorial honors national heroes Memorial Day weekend

In celebration of Memorial Day weekend, the National WWI Museum and Memorial is hosting a range of events for all ages, including the first-ever hot air balloon glow, to honor veterans and active-duty military members. Events begin Friday and end Monday. Admission is free for veterans and active-duty personnel and...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Memorial Weekend Services for Our Fallen Heroes

As many Americans prepare for their Memorial holiday weekend, let's not forget about our military fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom today. There will be several memorials dedicated to these military men and women who served our great country. Listed below are the...
Gering, NEStar-Herald

American Legion members host Memorial Day services

The melodic tone of “Taps” pierced the calm air at Westlawn Cemetery on the morning of May 31. The traditional bugle signal sounded following the 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard during the annual Memorial Day service. Hosted by Post 36 and led by newly inducted...
La Quinta, CAmynewsla.com

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Free for Service Members For Memorial Day

Entry to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta will be free for veterans and service members over Memorial Day weekend, beginning Saturday. Free admission will be offered through Monday, when veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a day at the park surrounded by flags of each military branch and other items celebrating military service.
Gibbsboro, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

Small South Jersey town's Memorial Day Service honors hometown hero

GIBBSBORO - Each Memorial Day, the town gathers in remembrance of residents who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces. This Memorial Day held a special meaning; May 31 marks the 53 anniversary of the death of Joseph Lauer, a former Gibbsboro resident who was killed in action in the Vietnam war, leaving behind a legacy that this small town will always remember.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Ancestry offering free access to 550 million military records for Memorial Day

Ancestry, the leader in family history, is honoring the 50th Anniversary of Memorial Day as a federal holiday by providing free access to more than 550 million military records. Running from May 28-31, Ancestry’s military website Fold3 offers “convenient access to military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents...