Alicia Keys Flashed Her Toned Abs Wearing A Crop Top At The Billboard Music Awards

By Sarah Felbin
womansday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys, 40, showed off her toned abs at the Billboard Music Awards. Her performance and her abs in the pink crop and pants are 🔥. The singer/songwriter shared a YouTube video of her whole workout routine, which includes multiple planks, crunches, and leg lifts. Alicia Keys topped the fashion...

www.womansday.com
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Fans Are Sure Her Crochet Heels Are Actually a Sign of an Upcoming Music Collab

Rihanna is setting the summer standard with her stylish crochet clothes. The singer recently posed for Instagram photos promoting her new Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, but after admiring her glow, we couldn't help but fawn over her perfectly assembled outfit. Turns out, many fans were drawn to the ensemble for a reason beyond fashion — they took it as a sign of a new musical collaboration.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: Tank, Alicia Keys & More!

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Alicia Keys

Chopra Global and Alicia Keys Partner on 21-Day Meditation Program. Alicia Keys is following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey by partnering with Deepak Chopra and his Chopra Global on a program under the 21-day Meditation Experience banner. Keys and Chopra…. YouTube Aims to Reclaim the “Creator Economy” at Annual...
MusicWHAS 11

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Pack on the PDA at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox brought their romance to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!. The "Bloody Valentine" singer stepped out to the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, showing off his chest tattoos in a black jacket, while his girlfriend stunned in a sexy black cut-out Mugler dress that left little to the imagination. While posing for photos on the red carpet, the lovebirds couldn't help themselves from having a little flirty fun.
MusicWHAS 11

Gabby Barrett Emotionally Accepts Her First Billboard Music Awards

Gabby Barrett is a 2021 Billboard Music Award winner!. The country star took home her first-ever Billboard Awards on Sunday, winning Top Country Female Artist, Top Collaboration and Top Country Song, and she gave an emotional acceptance speech celebrating her massive year. "I'm gonna try to keep together, as best...
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

SZA Opens Up About Her Anxiety Struggles After Attending 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Fans are still on a high from this year’s Billboard Music Awards. There were a number of trending topics surrounding the awards show like Drake being joined by his son Adonis on stage, P!nk accepting her Icon award and SZA’s captivating look and breathtaking performance. What social media doesn’t discuss often is the anxiety that ensues with accepting these awards and performing on stage. With Mental Health Awareness month coming to a close, SZA sheds light on how anxious she feels when it comes to appearances like the Billboard Music Awards.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Alicia Keys Explains How Meditation Helped Her Be a 'Better Mother'

Alicia Keys' dedication to self-care improved all of her relationships. In an op-ed for USA Today, the 40-year-old singer revealed how, after committing herself to a "consistent spiritual practice," she became a better mom, wife and daughter. The singer's journey into spirituality and meditation began after the birth of her...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Kelly Rowland Masters the Big Toe Sandal Trend in Metallic Mules & a Boyfriend-Style Shirt Dress

Kelly Rowland pulled off one of spring’s biggest footwear trends with ease thanks to her own collection. The Destiny’s Child alumna posed in pieces from her new JustFab collaborative capsule, posing in the perfect effortlessly chic dress. As Rowland was pregnant during the time of the shoot, the $65 Oversized Shirt Dress from the collab is an easygoing number for both ready-to-wear and maternity outfit rotations.