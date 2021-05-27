Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

‘Critically low’ supply: Lee Health seeks blood donations

By Katherine Hamilton
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The home of the region’s only trauma center is in desperate need of blood.

According to Lee Health, its centers are in urgent need of donors, as blood supplies are “critically low.”

Lee Health requires approximately 800 units of blood per week and supplies blood and blood products in the trauma center, to treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and a variety of other conditions.

It is vital that the health system’s blood supply remains at healthy levels in order to quickly care for patients needing an urgent transfusion, according to Lee Health.

Any blood donated to Lee Health stays within the health system to care for Southwest Florida patients, a Lee Health spokesperson said.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in June. Click here for dates and times.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

