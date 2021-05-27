Women’s Hockey League Branches Out as Private Owners Step In

Jaclyn Hawkins chats with two-time NCAA champion with Wisconsin and singer/songwriter Alannah McCready about her playing career and her successful transition to country music. The Minnesota native started skating when she was three and stepped into the goalie crease for the first time at the age of ten. As she found her passion on the ice, she also found her passion for singing country music. All throughout middle school and high school, McCready was the only student who was a member of the choir and an athlete.