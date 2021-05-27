Women’s Hockey League Branches Out as Private Owners Step In
On May 26, the six-team National Women’s Hockey League announced the sale of the Metropolitan Riveters to John Boynton of BTM Partners, making the New Jersey-based team the second franchise purchased by private ownership this month. The Connecticut Whale was sold to entrepreneur Tobin Kelly, founder of equipment and apparel company Arc Hockey, on May 10. With the sales, only two teams remain without an independent ownership group.www.sportico.com