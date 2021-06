Those who have followed gaming for a long time have inevitably heard about a game from another country that sounds amazing, and they can’t wait to play, only to find it won’t make its way to their home country. Nintendo used to be terrible at this. We didn’t get a Fire Emblem in the US until the seventh release. Advance Wars was a huge hit, but many don’t know that it was the seventh title in its series. We still can’t play Mother 3 in English legitimately. Even today, some games that seem like no-brainers don’t see a US release. The Brain Age titles were huge hits on the DS. Despite that, Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training shows no sign of coming here. Some of the games we miss out on feel like tragedies. Others, like Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir, are only minor disasters.