Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Artists’ work for Climate Pledge Arena to focus on light, movement and energy

By Michelle Millman, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eu8Wn_0aDUf9CH00

SEATTLE — Iole Alessandrini loves to work with light: both natural and artificial, so it’s no surprise she had plenty to demonstrate from her West Seattle studio.

She told KIRO 7, “Our visual perception is conditioned by the space in which we live.”

She showed us amazing previous work, like the Laser Plane project she did in collaboration with optical engineer and astronomer, Ed Mannery.

For the Climate Pledge ”Art at the Arena,” she will bring her love of light to life, again!

“I feel that I have developed a relationship with this medium that allows me to take it and play with it,” Alessandrini said.

And that, she does! Alessandrini’s Climate Pledge Arena exhibition will sit on the Southeast corner of the plaza.

Inspired by the mythological creature, the raven, she is creating an interactive piece titled, “The Raven and the Light.” It will be “staged” on a 14 x 14 foot basalt square with lights that will map the trajectory of the Raven constellation.

“The raven is the trickster that is also the life knowledge giver in some of these mythological stores,” she said. You will “not only get to see the constellation of the raven, but all the other constellations and the planets.”

I also met Seattle Artist Norie Sato this month who is working on a piece for Climate Pledge Arena, and she, too, is inspired by light, movement and energy and her love of science!

Talking to us from her art studio, Sato told me, “there is a similarity in the way that scientists sometimes depict what is out there in the galaxies and what’s tiny, tiny, tiny, and this kind of relationship between energy and energy movement and strength is all kind of tied up in the work that I developed.”

Sato is working on a mosaic that will be about 18 feet by 18 feet. Look for it on one end of the “event stack” at Climate Pledge and you’ll see that love of science, right there. It includes magnetic forces, galaxy images of sorts and the idea of things coming out of the darkness.

This idea was sent to a studio in Germany and that is where huge pieces of mouth-blown glass are being flattened and cut to interpret Sato’s vision into a colorful mosaic. Each piece, she tells me, is very important; and a metaphor for society.

“Individually, we each have our personality, but then we kind of become a whole and create our own dynamic as a group,” Sato said.

Sato’s vision will come to life when the mosaics arrive to Seattle in October. She will be there as artisans from Europe install the work and make it whole.

For both Sato and Alessandrini, they can’t wait to see it all take shape.

“I am designing a piece that can be there a very, very long time and I am very happy. I am very happy,” Alessandrini said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#Art Studio#Climate Science#Climate Scientists#Visual Artists#Art#Kiro 7#Laser Plane#The Climate Pledge#Seattle Artist#Cox Media Group#Energy#Collaboration#Lights#Magnetic Forces#Artisans#Medium#Europe#Love#Galaxy Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Country
Germany
Related
Seattle, WAMedicalXpress

Estimated 1 million individuals living with blindness in the U.S.

(HealthDay)—Roughly 7.1 million people are living with visual acuity loss in the United States; and of these individuals, nearly 1.1 million are living with blindness, according to a meta-analysis published online May 13 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Abraham D. Flaxman, Ph.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues used...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Spring sale at Kid-Friendly Footwear

Longer days and more sunshine mean more time outside for kids to explore and play – and busy, growing feet might need new shoes! Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction wants you to know they’re having a sale:. Here at Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again...
Seattle, WAamericantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAeatinseattle.com

Full 4-Day Scheduled Announced for 50th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife announces the full schedule for all four days of the 50th Anniversary Northwest Folklife Festival. Created in partnership with Seattle Center and presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Northwest Folklife’s 50th festival will take place virtually on the From Home to Home platform (nwfolklife.org) on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.
Seattle, WAsgbonline.com

Nikwax Makes New Hires To Broaden Marketing And Retailer Support

Nikwax announced new hires accompanying its recent North American headquarters move. Selina Wagner has been hired as content coordinator, responsible for design, photography and video across all channels including print, web, blog, and social media. Selina comes from the University of Florida with a background in marketing, graphic design, and fine art.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...
seattlerefined.com

Cookie's Country Chicken is fantastic, but not fancy (and it's not supposed to be)

Break out your fancy stationery, Seattle, because we’re sending “Thank You” notes to Outkast, but it has nothing to do with the hip-hop duo’s music. Instead, we have them to thank for some of the best fried chicken in Seattle at Cookie’s Country Chicken. Chef (and Outkast fan) Brian Chandler...
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Chris Maykut

CrossFit Phinney Ridge: beating the stigma and bringing all-ages health to the neighborhood

CrossFit Phinney Ridge owners Bobo Davenport and Katelyn NiesKevin Kozel. Article by Kevin Kozel, special to Phinneywood.com. Let’s be honest, the pandemic hasn’t allowed many of us to be our healthiest selves. There have been many reasons for us to be more sedentary than we would like. Now comes the hard part, finding the motivation to get back on the horse and stick with it. It’s not easy, but fun workouts and a supportive community can offer the inspiration you need to reach your goals. Luckily everything you need to get back in the game can be found here in Phinneywood at CrossFit Phinney Ridge.