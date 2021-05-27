The SnyderVerse Reportedly Has A Strong Chance Of Being Restored Now

When it comes to directing, while it’s always fun to test out new talent, most studios (and fanbases) prefer to have established names going and directing properties. Regardless of whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Mainly because they want to make sure that things are both preserved, honored, and yet shown and told in a special way. Over the last few years, few directors have been talked about more than Zack Snyder. The former head of the DCEU has been in a long-standing war with Warner Bros over their butchering of his films and only recently did he get both vindication and freedom.