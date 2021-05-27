Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The SnyderVerse Reportedly Has A Strong Chance Of Being Restored Now

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, those involved have been careful to temper fan expectations of a sequel. Warner Bros. executive Ann Sarnoff described the movie as “the completion of his trilogy” (though it’s not a trilogy or complete), Snyder has said that “clearly, they’re not interested in my take,” and the studio has begun moving forward on other projects featuring new versions of Batman and Superman.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Discovery Networks#Wb#Snyder Cut#Snyderverse#Dceu#Ceo David Zaslav#Discovery President#Fan Expectations#Moving Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

WarnerMedia And Discovery Merger Could Help Save The SnyderVerse

We’ve heard a lot of takes on the future of the SnyderVerse in recent weeks, from it not happening to hints that things could work out if Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. can mend their relationship. Although the success of Justice League gave the DCEU franchise a boost, it does seem that WB are going in new directions, most notably with J.J. Abrams. However, this month’s merger between AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery could turn out to be a positive one for Snyder fans.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Reportedly Really Wants To Be In Future SnyderVerse Movies

Ever since HBO Max’s Justice League premiered in March, the talk of the SnyderVerse has been all-encompassing, but it also begs the question as to what movies fall under that particular purview. Does it only pertain to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MoviesPosted by
Banana 101.5

The MCU vs. The SnyderVerse: The Real Difference Between the Franchises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe — the “SnyderVerse” to its close, personal friends — have a lot in common. They’re both sprawling, multi-franchise film sagas drawn from decades of comic books and featuring the adventures of colorful superheroes as they fend off warmongering conquerers from alien worlds. Despite their strong basic similarities, though, the tone, look, and feel of these movies are so different — differences that can all be traced back to the filmmakers who are making them, producer Kevin Feige and director Zack Snyder, respectively.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Has Never Reached Out Or Told Him Viewing Figures

While third-party data has indicated that Zack Snyder's Justice League wasn't necessarily a huge hit for HBO Max, the fact that WarnerMedia has released no official viewing data has only helped spur on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement. Now, the filmmaker himself has revealed the status of his current relationship with Warner Bros. and, well, it doesn't seem they're on speaking terms.
Moviesanimesuperhero.com

Zack Snyder Up For Directing Anime, Or Live-Action Anime Adaptation

When it comes to directing, while it’s always fun to test out new talent, most studios (and fanbases) prefer to have established names going and directing properties. Regardless of whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Mainly because they want to make sure that things are both preserved, honored, and yet shown and told in a special way. Over the last few years, few directors have been talked about more than Zack Snyder. The former head of the DCEU has been in a long-standing war with Warner Bros over their butchering of his films and only recently did he get both vindication and freedom.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Is Reportedly Extremely Dark

After young Bruce Wayne sees his parents gunned down in front of his very eyes, he manifests the trauma of feeling personally responsible for their deaths by funneling his vast inheritance into confronting his fear of bats by dressing up as one to batter the criminal underworld of Gotham City to a pulp with his bare hands, spending untold millions on gadgets, vehicles and other expenses to get the job done.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Is Keeping Zack Snyder In The Dark About Justice League’s Performance

The majority of streaming services don’t tend to release official viewership numbers, but in the broadest terms you can sort of gauge what’s been a success and what hasn’t. The data gathered by third-party aggregator Samba TV has been a very useful tool in tracking what plays well across the platforms that don’t divulge specifics, while Jupiter’s Legacy getting canceled less than a month after it premiered paints a pretty clear picture of how it underperformed in the eyes of the Netflix boardroom.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Still Open To Green Lantern Cameo In SnyderVerse

Zack Snyder was first hired to helm Man of Steel in October 2010, which was eight months before Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern arrived in theaters with a thud and became one of the biggest box office bombs in history. There wasn’t much overlap between the two films, though, despite Warner Bros. wanting to build an entire intergalactic franchise with Hal Jordan at the forefront at one point.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He’s Heard From Warner Bros. Following The Movie’s Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual palette, one that has been utilized in the comic book genre a number of times. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally arrived this year. Now the titular director has revealed whether he’s heard back from Warner Bros. since it hit HBO Max.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

DC movies in order: the DCEU timeline

DC once ruled the silver screen when it came to cinematic superheroics. During the last quarter of the 20th century, Superman and Batman starred in a whole bunch of big screen blockbusters, while Marvel’s movie output was mostly restricted to a few forgettable flops, including Howard the Duck, The Punisher, and The Fantastic Four – which didn’t even get a release.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is HBO Max’s Biggest Movie Of 2021 So Far

Netflix are generally the only one of the so-called ‘Big Five’ streaming services that actually release viewership data, but even then it’s estimated households in the first four weeks a movie and TV show is available, and it’s only announced to the masses when the project in question is an unqualified hit, which is why we’ll likely never find out how many subscribers Jupiter’s Legacy managed to reach.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder Reveals Clash with WB Over [SPOILERS] Almost Led to Snyder Cut's Demise

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's no longer a secret to a lot of DC fans that Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. have never seen eye-to-eye on many things and it turned out to be detrimental to the entire DC Extended Universe. This, of course, resulted in the director's controversial Justice League exit in 2017. However, the clamor from Zack's supporters to have the Snyder Cut released was just too much for WB to ignore, and thankfully, they ended up doing the right thing but releasing the famed project, but not without one final meddling.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder Addresses Black Adam's Possible Involvement in the SnyderVerse

It has already been made clear by Warner Bros. that the SnyderVerse will not continue in the future. But could Dwayne Johnson actually be a part of the universe that Zack Snyder created? The Justice League director has addressed the possibility that Black Adam exists in the SnyderVerse. Unlike most...
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

First ‘Shazam 2’ Teaser Gives First Look at Zachary Levi’s New Costume

It’s not due in theaters for a full two years, but Warner Bros. has already begun the hypestravaganza for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 DC Comics movie starring Zachary Levi as the title character and Asher Angel as his human alter ego, Billy Batson. With the film exactly 729 days away, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg posted a first teaser for the film, showing off Levi’s updated Shazam costume — at least what you can see without any lights, which provides the punchline for the end of the clip. Watch it below: