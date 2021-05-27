Cancel
Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their inclusion as part of Kevin Ressler’s transformative changes at United Way of Lancaster County. Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County’s President and CEO, joined the organization in...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

SonicWall, The Conference of Italian University Rectors to Collaborate on Cybersecurity Training, Research and Digital Innovation | #cybersecurity | #conferences

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork. Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.
Industryaptar.com

Enabling a Sustainable Future Through Packaging Innovation

• Is your brand on track to achieve its sustainability goals?. • Are your sustainability goals enabling your innovation pipeline?. Sustainable innovation is a journey companies are all undertaking. This first session in the “There is No PLANet B” webinar series will help you set a course to achieve greater outcomes by creating opportunities to connect with consumers through purpose, navigating the regulatory environment, and learning key insights and best practices on driving sustainable innovation.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Reducing Food Waste Through Technology Solutions

Food waste can contribute to the ongoing issue of malnutrition in many countries worldwide, as well as the squandering of valuable natural resources. Slashing food waste is a challenge many businesses are beginning to tackle and successfully doing so can bring significant benefits, both financial and environmental, to producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The Consumer Goods Forum has been providing a platform for shared resources under the auspices of their ‘Resolution on Food Waste’ since 2015.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Businessaithority.com

AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies. In creating...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Provides $18 Million for Dallas Residents through DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas

DALLAS — Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance are open starting today, June 1, at DallasRentRelief.com, the program is available through DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA). There is $18 million in rental assistance being administered by DHA through December 31, 2021 to help eligible Dallas residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the loss of their employment income or who have sustained a reduction in income and are delinquent in paying rent or need help with future payments. The City of Dallas COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Technologyinformation-age.com

A guide to responsible technology practices

To kick off our Responsible Technology month, we take a look at four areas of tech that look to create a more positively impactful future. As technology becomes a bigger part of daily life in and out of work and continues to evolve, considerations around how tech can be made more responsible are now vital. From measuring environmental impact and ensuring long-term sustainability, to considering impacts on society and improving equity and inclusion, tech companies have the power to ensure a more responsible future.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
Technologymultifamilyexecutive.com

4 Ways Case & Associates Wins Business Through Tech Innovation

Our apologies, fitness center. Accept our regrets, laundry service. When it comes to the No. 1 must-have apartment amenity for Gen Zers, it’s not much of a contest: It’s high-speed internet all the way. This technology preference for this fast-emerging cohort is hardly surprising to multifamily professionals like Lacy Brown,...
Temple, TXfishercountychronicle.com

USDA to Invest $15 Million in the Future of Conservation Through Innovation Grants Program

Temple, Texas, May 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and…
Miramar, FLsflcn.com

Plans for New Innovation and Technology Village in Historic Miramar Underway

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will host a Town Hall Meeting to provide area residents and businesses with an update on an Innovation and Technology Village project coming to Historic Miramar. The new Innovation and Technology hub will serve as a one-stop business and community resource and referral center. It will also provide established, small, start-up and scale-up businesses with assistance to connect with community residents and business resources.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Simple Technology Solutions Wins ACT-IAC Innovation Award

AI/ML solution will save the U.S. Navy billions per year and improve fleet readiness. Simple Technology Solutions ( STS), an 8(a) & HUBZone company specializing in multi-cloud engineering and applied artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), has been named a 2021 ACT-IAC Innovation Award winner. Working with Google Cloud in coordination with the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research Office, STS developed redOx, an AI/ML corrosion detection and analysis solution.
Economyamericancityandcounty.com

Three ways counties are driving innovation through SaaS-based grant management

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, county governments have drastically shifted their economic development priorities. Rather than supporting functions like recruitment, expansion and job creation, administrators are focused on helping local businesses stay afloat. Grant funding has been imperative for this, which means finding and applying for more funding opportunities through...
Agriculturevt.edu

CALS advances strategic plan and innovation through integrated seed grant funding

A four-wheeled robot roams the diverse terrain of a cow pasture as a drone flies overhead the herd, providing almost real-time modeling and analysis of the robot. Using the data provided from the drone and animal and environmental sensors, the robot performs management tasks, demonstrating the capabilities of an integrated suite of technologies to monitor pollutant hotspots, soil and water characteristics, and cattle movement in pastures.
agupdate.com

Engineers select technological innovations

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program were new to the marketplace in 2020 and have the potential for a broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. Winners of the 2021 AE50 awards have been featured in the past few editions of Agri-View. This week’s edition completes the series of AE50 winners.
Marketingaithority.com

DCM is Helping Healthcare Providers Adapt to a Rapidly Changing Market with Its Innovative Communications and Workflow Management Solutions

DATA Communications Management Corp., a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is playing an important role as a preeminent solutions partner to the Canadian healthcare market, which has been significantly disrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCM’s communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canada’s leading healthcare organizations, including the country’s largest provincial health provider, its largest laboratory service provider, and its largest pharmacy retailer, as well as by many hospital networks, clinics and other healthcare enterprises across the country.