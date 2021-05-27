Senate Bill Proposes Union Labor for NCAA Athletes on Scholarship
In the latest Congressional proposal to demand sweeping reforms in college sports, a group of Democratic senators and representatives are introducing a bill they dub, “the College Athlete Right to Organize Act.” The bill, announced Thursday, would provide college athletes a federal right to engage in collective bargaining. The sponsors are U.S. Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Andy Levin (Mich.) and Lori Trahan (Mass.).www.sportico.com