The settlement is a crucial step in coming to phrases with the previous, says NRC Handelsblad:. “Solely a collective understanding of the scope, seriousness and historic significance of what has been known as the ‘first genocide of the 20th century’ may help future generations in Namibia and Germany come to phrases with their divided previous. Particularly in Germany itself, because of the leaden burden of the Second World Conflict, little consideration has been paid to crimes from different eras. Hopefully, the agreements with Namibia will result in a broad information of the usually downplayed colonial function. What occurred in imperial German South West Africa again then was, based on German historians, a harbinger of the Nazi period.”