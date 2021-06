Romelu Lukaku must have thought he had it in the bag. With five games left of Everton's 2016/17 season the Belgian had scored 24 goals and was closing in on a first ever Premier League Golden Boot, only for the Blues to then go scoreless for three games, edge past Watford 1-0 thanks to a Ross Barkley goal and then go down 3-1 at Arsenal on the final day of the campaign.