Las Cruces, NM

Lawyer: Las Cruces resident denies threatening to kill Biden

By Ed Stannard
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A defense lawyer for a New Mexico man accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden says texts the man sent were taken out of context and were “simply political expression." According to court records, 39-year-old John Benjamin Thornton of Las Cruces was arrested Monday and...

www.nhregister.com
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Florida State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
Person
Joe Biden
#Fbi Agent#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#Criminal Records#Ap#The Associated Press#President Joe Biden#Man#Fbi Agent#Mr Thornton#Court Records#N M#Federal Law#Interstate Commerce#Communications
