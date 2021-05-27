Cancel
Poway, CA

Home of the Week - 14420 Silver Heights Rd, Poway, CA 92064

sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated on a cul-de-sac that is sure to please! Tremendous curb appeal with exterior landscaping that is visually soothing and low maintenance. Soaring ceilings and a very comfortable and efficient floor plan await you. The living room, dining area and fireplace are to the right. There is a spacious kitchen with granite counters, which opens to the breakfast area and the family room. Retreat to any of the four bedrooms or live the good life out back. Options include a private, portable spa, BBQ, or a covered area that is set up to hang out with family/friends and watch TV or enjoy a nice fire at night. Located in the highly acclaimed Poway Unified School District. No HOA or Mello Roos fees!

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
