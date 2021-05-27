Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Tucked In And Cozy: Kitty Edition

By wizkalila
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cat lovers, oh have we got a treat for you! Humor me for a moment. Do you like cats? Yes, obviously. Do you like being snuggled up and cozy under the covers? If the answer is not yes, we are concerned. Okay, now wait for it. CATS SNUGGLED UP AND COZY UNDER THE COVERS. Yes we just combined to things that you love and made it into one even more awesome thing. No we do not have any regrets. You are welcome.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitty Cats#Soft Kitty#Shenanigans#Sweet Things#Cat Lovers#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Cozy Noodle-Themed Pajamas

Kraft Mac & Cheese is getting in on the hype surrounding the upcoming release of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' with the launch of new noodle shapes that pay homage to some of the basketball cartoon's themes. In line with the launch, the brand is also giving fans the chance...
AnimalsKansas City Star

Love pandas? This kitty might be as close as you can get

This black and white fluff-ball might just be the closest thing we’ll ever have to a panda-cat. He’s got an adorable big round head, loves showing off his large paws, and is as soft and fluffy as you would imagine a panda to be. He’s cat friendly and waiting to meet you at our shelter.
Animalscatster.com

Kitty Bandanas

Cut a square out of your fabric. The bandanna size will depend on your cat’s neck and collar size. The collar I used is about 9 inches (not including the clasps), so I cut out a 9 by 9 inch square. With the wrong side of the fabric facing you,...
Animalsflyleafbooks.com

Kitty and the Great Lantern Race (Paperback)

Girl by day. Cat by night. Ready for adventure! In the fifth book of this popular chapter book series, Kitty, a little girl with catlike superpowers, is on a mission to stop a thief from ruining her town’s annual lantern parade. With dramatic two-color art on every page and an emphasis on friendship, family, building self-confidence, and bravery, Kitty and the Great Lantern Race is perfect for newly independent readers and fans of Rebecca Elliott’s Owl Diaries.
Recipescrimereads.com

Cozy Mysteries Featuring Delicious (and Doable) Recipes

Who would have thought we had to know how to cook to write mysteries? Daryl Wood Gerber and I have laughed about that many times. Fortunately, both of us were fairly decent cooks before we wrote culinary mysteries. Not chefs, mind you, just adept in the kitchen. My father, an...
Petsballastbookco.com

100 Cats: Cute Kitties to Count (Hardcover)

CATS RULE! Can there really be 100 cats behaving in oh-so familiar cat-like ways packed into the pages of this picture book?. Caring cat, sharing cat, stood still staring cat . . . . Follow Michael Whaite's fun and lively rhyme as it weaves its way through long cats, silly cats, frizzy cats...100% hilarious cats. Speaking of 100, you can count them all! This romp of a read-aloud is bursting with amusing details to spot and funny felines that cat-lovers won't be able to resist.
Plains Township, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Calling all cat lovers to the cat cafe

PLAINS, Pa. — Inside the cat den are the cats Klondike, Marsha, Mickey, and Bug, who were all brought here by Vikki Kenyon because of her cat Frankie. "When I was able to rescue my own Frankie from a shelter, it just made me really inspired me to try and save all the other kitties as well," explains Kenyon.
PetsPosted by
Popular Science

Best cat window perch: The purrfect places to watch kitty TV

Just ask any cat about their favorite activities and they’ll tell you that sunbathing, lounging, and bird watching are definitely in their top five. Luckily, the best cat window perches can offer all three of these beloved hobbies. The fact that there are so many pet products available is great—there is something for everyone to enjoy but it can also be stressful trying to narrow down the best options for you and your cat. To get appurrrrval for these cat accessories, you’ll want to find something comfortable but you also want to ensure it’s safe. We’ve rounded up the best cat window perches that accomplish both.
PetsVillage Voice

Dogs Deserve Beautiful Leashes From Pink Papyrus

There are millions of dogs out there, each with their own personality. Why shouldn’t their leashes reflect that? That was the idea Pink Papyrus founder Christine Abdelmalek had one day after watching other women walk their dog. Leashes are used on a daily basis, so why not invest in something unique and stylish? This drove Christine to launch Pink Papyrus, a brand specializing in creating stylish, carefully crafted accessories for man’s best friend.
Santa Monica, CAsmobserved.com

Your Precious Pup or Kitty Could Become a Tasty Snack for a Coyote

"Covid this, Covid that... It wouldn't kill you to refill the bird feeder Karen," gripes the chubby squirrel in a meme from last year. But seriously, urban wildlife depends on humans in ways we're often unaware of. Sometimes it's good to cater to these animals (example: planting milkweed along Monarch butterfly migration routes.) Other times, it's a little iffy, or there is room for debate (for instance, it's technically illegal to have a bird feeder in California since it's considered an interference with wild animals, although many birds have expressed the opinion that this is a stupid law.) And finally, there are those times when we humans really must take action to avoid certain relationships with wildlife -- for the safety of ourselves as well as wild and domestic animals. Here I am talking about coyotes.
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Purrsday Poetry: The Maine Coon’s Haiku and Other Poems for Cat Lovers

Today we have a special Purrsday Poetry post as we thought it fitting to feature a book review of The Maine Coon’s Haiku and Other Poems for Cat Lovers. The review has been written by our friend hugr5 from hugauga.wordpress.com and of course includes a Haiku!. The Maine Coon’s Haiku...
Petscoachellavalleyweekly.com

KEEP KITTY SAFE AND INDOORS

Maybe you grew up on a farm or in a rural area where cats were allowed to roam outside. Today most cat rescue organizations will require adopters to keep cats and kittens indoors. Some people still think that cats are happier if they have the “freedom” to live outside. Nothing...
Photographynerdist.com

Mini Camera Captures a Day in the Life of a Cat

I love my cat. Gina is sweet, playful, and loving. She’s not very bright, though. Or at least that’s what she wants me to think. I know the truth: she’s always up to something. What might that be? No idea. None. Zero. I’ve been a cat owner for decades and I still never have any clue what my feline friends are doing. Other than it’s usually something weird. But what if I could spend all day with her, going into the many nooks and crannies she hides in? And what is life like for her late at night when the rest of the house is sleeping? That’s what one cat owner set out to learn. He attached a camera to his pet, to see what his little guy really does.
Animalsyourclassical.org

'Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten'

Click the player above or YouTube video below to listen, or download the story to your own device for easy playback at any time. The first day of school can be overwhelming with new friends, new places and new experiences — especially for a special kitty named Clover. Enjoy the latest YourClassical Storytime episode, Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten, by Laura Purdie Salas, illustrated by Hiroe Nakata.
ShoppingTime Out Global

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

We're still trying to wrap our brains around the fact that Hello Kitty is somehow not a cat... but we can't deny that she's super cute (or, more accurately, kawaii). The Japanese cartoon character has been plastered on everything from Dr. Marten boots to an airplane—and she also has her own bright pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, stocked with mountains of merch and some sweet treats.
Interior DesignMartinsville Bulletin

1. Create a cozy sitting room.

TikTok creator @diariesofmyhome shares affordable home décor tips and has a seriously good eye for chic neutral pieces. In this video, she builds out a cozy sitting room using subtle textures and patterns to create visual interest.
Brooklyn, NYthisis50.com

Kitty Gata-Force to Be Reckoned With!

Kitty Gata is a Brooklyn, New York native that has been rising in stardom over the last year. This female HipHop artist has created quite the name for herself as she amassed over 250,000 supporters on Instagram and has a hit single featuring Method Man out now. Kitty Gata is not new to the entertainment world, though, for she has been recording and making music since the age of 15. Kitty is also known for her acting and comedy sketches. She is a refreshing breath of fresh air, as she does not make mumble rap. Rather Kitty Gata is known for her lyrical raps and the vocals to back herself up. Even if you are not from Brooklyn, you should be adding Kitty Gata to your list of favorite New York Artists. She is already releasing classics, and her new single Lust will not disappoint when it drops in June of 2021. Follow Kitty on instagram and subscribe to her YouTube today. You won’t want to miss this level-up. https://instagram.com/realkittykitty https://youtu.be/HjKGb_r1ttM.
Restaurantstheinfatuation.com

Cozy Royale

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation. Looking for somewhere in Williamsburg for a burger and a beer? Consider Cozy Royale on Humboldt. The team behind one of our favorite butcher shops, The Meat Hook, opened this sister restaurant as a place to show off their meats, and they’re on full display, especially with their burger and sticky sausages.
MoviesSoompi

Warm & Cozy: 4 Reasons To Watch “Double Patty”

Ever since news of Red Velvet’s Irene being cast in her first movie role dropped, “Double Patty” had some serious anticipation forming behind it. The film marked her first silver screen role, and she appeared alongside up-and-coming actor Shin Seung Ho. It was well-received by audiences and had a successful premiere in theaters, ranking in the top five films on its premiere day and reaching 10,000 views within its first week of release. “Double Patty” embarks on a warm and relatable journey of young people who fight to chase their dreams, gaining its peculiar title to represent the hunger of those who work tirelessly in this pursuit. Here are four reasons why you should cuddle up with a loved one and watch “Double Patty” tonight!