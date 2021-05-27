Cancel
Austin, TX

The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC of Austin, TX to offer complementary legal consultations for Austin-area real estate investors

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The Kelly Legal Group is among the premier real estate and construction law firms in Austin, with skilled attorneys who have in-depth knowledge and experience working in the competitive local real estate market. In an area that is growing rapidly, many investors are making moves to expand their portfolios; an attorney can provide counsel to help investors make sound investment decisions and protect their assets.

