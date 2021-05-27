Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 11 days ago

Searchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day after being held during the pandemic with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Cannes Film Festival#Theatrical Release#Release Date#The French Dispatch#Cannes Premiere#Searchlight#Focus Features#Warner Bros Hbo Max#Covid#French#Fall#Feature#July#Soho#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Finally Lands A Release Date

Lionsgate said Wednesday that Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi pic Moonfall will be released on February 4. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland star in the big-canvas film, which at a reported budget of $140 million is the biggest-budget “independent” movie to shoot in years.
MoviesCollider

‘The French Dispatch’ Making Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival in July

After a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.
Moviespapermag.com

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Is Finally Coming

Like most other highly anticipated 2020 flicks that experienced many COVID-19 delays, Wes Anderson's drama/comedy The French Dispatch that was scheduled to show in theaters this past summer is finally coming to big screens on October 22. For those of you who need a refresher, the film is a disjunctive...
Movies/Film

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Will Open in Theaters in October, After Playing Cannes and the New York Film Festival

Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch has a new release date: October! The latest Anderson ensemble was due out last year, but we all know how things turned out for most films due out in 2020. Anderson’s pic was also supposed to play at the Cannes Film Festival last year, but when Cannes got Cannes-celed, those plans went down the toilet as well. But The French Dispatch will have its day at Cannes this year – and it’s playing the New York Film Festival, too.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
Comicsboundingintocomics.com

New Record Of Ragnarok Trailer Released Alongside Netflix Premiere Date Announcement

Record of Ragnarok released their second trailer and announced the official Netflix premiere date for the anime series. The official Warner Bros. Japan Anime account shared the trailer. Take a look. They previously released an English subtitled teaser trailer back in December. Here’s that one. And the first official trailer...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line set for June release date

Summertime and the livin’ is Yeezy. Kanye West’s much-anticipated Yeezy Gap line is on track to launch by the end of June, Business of Fashion reported on Sunday. West, 43, first announced the collaboration on Twitter last June, sharing an early look at the line’s since-trademarked logo. “We are excited...
Moviestelegraphstar.com

Hungama 2 OTT Release Date: To Premiere On Hotstar

After seven years, director Priyadarshan is making a comeback to Bollywood cinema with his latest project, ‘Hungama 2’. He also stated that the movie will not be a direct sequel to the original ‘Hungama’ film that came in 2003 but that the movie will take on the hilarity that the title contains.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Full Bloom’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max, Premiere Date Set

HBO Max has picked up a second season of its award-winning floristry competition series Full Bloom . The streaming service has set Thursday, June 10 for the Season 2 premiere of the Eureka Productions’ series, which again will spotlight up and coming florists from across the country. “Full Bloom has...
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

GGA Indigenerd Wire: FX Sets Premiere Date for RESERVATION DOGS

Filming wrap last week on Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi‘s Reservations Dogs and now we finally have a premiere date. FX posted the announcement on Twitter, while Harjo made the announcement on Instagram. The show was filmed in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Cannes 2021: Mia Hansen-Løve’s ‘Bergman Island’ Lands at IFC Films, Trailer Released

Mia Hansen-Løve had a hard time with critics as the yet-undistributed-in-the-U.S. ”Maya” felt like a minor and disappointing work in her, otherwise, ever-growing career as a director. Her next one sounds like something special though. “Bergman Island” stars Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie as filmmakers and romantic partners who travel to remote Fårö island, where Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their next screenplays. Rumors are saying this is a semi-autobiographical film, which is unsurprising — Hansen-Løve had her own relationship with a fellow filmmaker, Olivier Assayas end in similar circumstances. We know someone who has seen this film and says it is an absolute contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. The trailer has just been released and it looks just as mysterious and apoplectic as it sounds on paper. IFC just bought the rights to the film and, from what I am told, are planning on releasing the film in November.
Movies411mania.com

Paramount Sets 2023 Release Date For Next A Quiet Place Film

Paramount is moving ahead with more stories in the universe of A Quiet Place, with the next film getting a 2023 release date. Deadline reports that the new film, which will be directed and written by Jeff Nichols, will release on March 31st, 2023. The site notes that the film, which is still in very early development, is not a direct follow-up to John Krasinski’s movies but instead will “broaden the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies.”