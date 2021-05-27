‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

Mia Hansen-Løve had a hard time with critics as the yet-undistributed-in-the-U.S. ”Maya” felt like a minor and disappointing work in her, otherwise, ever-growing career as a director. Her next one sounds like something special though. “Bergman Island” stars Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie as filmmakers and romantic partners who travel to remote Fårö island, where Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their next screenplays. Rumors are saying this is a semi-autobiographical film, which is unsurprising — Hansen-Løve had her own relationship with a fellow filmmaker, Olivier Assayas end in similar circumstances. We know someone who has seen this film and says it is an absolute contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. The trailer has just been released and it looks just as mysterious and apoplectic as it sounds on paper. IFC just bought the rights to the film and, from what I am told, are planning on releasing the film in November.