Presidential Election

Dodson: Don’t fall for the political purity test

By David Dodson
Star-Tribune
 8 days ago

With the excommunication of Liz Cheney from the party leadership, what was intended to be a sleepy mid-term political season is shaping up to be a bellwether for what we look for in a congressperson. Most candidates seem to be running on a platform of partisan purity, which is exactly what the political parties want. Don’t fall for it. While 70% of the state was disappointed with the results of the 2020 election, we have more important issues facing our state than preserving Donald Trump’s political legacy.

