WEDNESDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Miners rout Cavs, cap 9-0 run through SCC

By Greg Shashack
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGillespie Miners softball accomplished goal No. 1 of their 2021 regular season Wednesday while finishing an unbeaten run to the South Central Conference championship. Sydney Bires departed after five no-hit innings and the Miners beat the Carlinville Cavaliers 14-0 in their league finale in Carlinville. Gillespie goes to 19-6 and closes 9-0 in the SCC for its fourth title in five seasons. The Cavs are 5-10 and finish 2-7 in the SCC.

