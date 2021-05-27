Cancel
Travel

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

By CNN Newsource
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning to travel to Mexico, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mexico is open to travelers. There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though most resorts ask guests to fill out health questionnaires. The land border between Mexico and the United States is closed for nonessential travel through at least June 21. However, air travel is allowed.

