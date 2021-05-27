Waitress Pissed At Friend Who Refuses To Tip Her After She Wins The Lottery

Waiters and waitresses rely heavily on tips to supplement their wages; it's just a fact of life. Unfortunately, that's the way the industry is, and we all know it needs to change. But until that happens, if you can afford to eat at a restaurant, you can probably afford to leave a tip for your wait staff, especially if they've done a good job. But some people take it upon themselves to determine whether or not their server needs a tip without really knowing their circumstances. One guy took to Reddit's Am I The A—hole, to ask whether or not he was in the wrong for not tipping his waitress friend who had recently won $20K in the lottery.