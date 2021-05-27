Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Waitress Pissed At Friend Who Refuses To Tip Her After She Wins The Lottery

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Waiters and waitresses rely heavily on tips to supplement their wages; it's just a fact of life. Unfortunately, that's the way the industry is, and we all know it needs to change. But until that happens, if you can afford to eat at a restaurant, you can probably afford to leave a tip for your wait staff, especially if they've done a good job. But some people take it upon themselves to determine whether or not their server needs a tip without really knowing their circumstances. One guy took to Reddit's Am I The A—hole, to ask whether or not he was in the wrong for not tipping his waitress friend who had recently won $20K in the lottery.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waitresses#People#Hole#Vote#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Lottery
Related
Raleigh, NCworldcapitaltimes.com

Woman wins $2M after buying lottery ticket for wrong drawing

(CNN)A North Carolina woman is $1.4 million richer after buying a lottery ticket for a drawing she was not trying to enter. - Advertisement - Elizabeth Johnson of Lucama, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, rushed to get her numbers into a Wednesday night Powerball drawing but missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff by one minute to buy a ticket with Online Play,according to lottery officials.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Fuming After Ordering Paddling Pool For Her Son

With the sun finally deciding to come out for the summer, we've all been trying to find ways to cool off in the heat. However, when this woman bought a paddling pool for her son, she didn't quite get the delivery she was expecting. Natalie Dee hoped to treat her...
LotteryCleveland News - Fox 8

Family returns winning $1M lottery ticket to customer who threw it away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One Massachusetts family returned a lottery ticket to the customer who had tossed it after the family discovered the ticket was a $1 million winner. Abhi Shah, the son of the owner of Lucky Spot, where the ticket was sold, said his mother, Aruna Shah, sold...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Who’s Cappin?! The DM-Faking Woman Clashing With Khloe Kardashian Claiming Tristan Fathered Her Kid

Tristan Thompson has Khloe Kardashian in more drama. The Kardashian sent Kimberly Alexander a cease and desist for not only lying about Thompson fathering her seven-year-old child but also faking DMs from Khloe to prove her case. A source told E! News that Khloe is not leaving him because she believes that he is faithful to her. Thompson took two paternity tests in 2020 proving that he was not the father and says it’s been well over seven years since the two hooked up.
Lotteryrealitytitbit.com

Who is My Lottery Dream Home's youngest winner? Meet her on Instagram!

My Lottery Dream Home on HGTV sees host David Bromstad help cash winners find their perfect living spaces. Who is the youngest winner?. The series involves participants who win big on a scratchcard, or have enough number matches which lead them to win the lottery. Each winner – which range...
IphonePosted by
Ladders

11 words smart people use in casual conversation

In your last casual chat with a coworker, you were left thinking, “Wow, I wish I could speak like that,” or even, “How on Earth does she even know so many intelligent words?!” Some of us are even self-professed word nerds and yet still walk away from a conversation wondering how to up our game to match our fellow intellectuals.
Texas StateJezebel

The Emerging Beef Between the Texas Bee Lady and the Beekeeping Critic Who Argues She's an Influencer Hoax

The hive is fractured and just like Nicki Minaj once prophesied we are all now bees in the trap. (She was talking about real bees, right? Anyway!) The online beekeeping community is buzzing over a much-beloved beekeeper, Erika Thompson (@texasbeeworks, pictured above), who was accused of staging her bee rescue missions in favor of a more Instagram-friendly aesthetic. Fellow beekeeper Friday Chamberlain (@lahoneybeerescue) posted a video accusing Thompson of smearing the craft by misrepresenting the work of bee swarm removal, thus staining the good name of women beekeepers. Thompson, for the most part, appears to be unscathed by the accusation and is still “following the bees.”