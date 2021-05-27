Pre-Gamin’: Cubs at Pirates (11:35 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread
The Cubs are going for the sweep in Pittsburgh today, but it’s a bit bitter sweet, playing without Nico Hoerner, Matt Duffy, Jake Marisnick, and Jason Heyward (all of whom are on the IL), plus Anthony Rizzo, who’s getting a day off for his sore back, and Joc Pederson, who’s just getting a day off. That’s six players you might expect in the starting lineup on a semi-regular basis not in there today.www.bleachernation.com