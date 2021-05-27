Cancel
Environment

Frost advisory issued for Halifax area

By Mark Hodgins
halifaxtoday.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA province-wide frost advisory has been issued ahead of what's expected to be a cool night in Halifax and across Nova Scotia. Environment Canada says temperatures will dip to a range of zero to four degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The national forecaster says that will lead to patchy...

