Wrigley Field moves to 60% capacity on Friday — with masking restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated fans: ‘I think it will give us a nice boost’

When the Chicago Cubs return from a six-game road trip Friday, manager David Ross expects a “rocking” atmosphere at Wrigley Field.

The city of Chicago is allowing the Cubs to increase their capacity to 60%, starting with this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs previously allowed a little more than 11,000 fans to meet the 25% capacity limit because of COVID-19 precautions. They are selling tickets in pods of up to six people.

Ross said the boost the Cubs will get from more fans will be “significant.” It will be the biggest crowd the Cubs have played in front of at Wrigley Field in 20 months — since before the Cubs hired Ross as manager in October 2019. Ross, of course, has seen Wrigley at its most energetic when playing for the 2015 and 2016 Cubs teams.

“The energy, Wrigley rocking on a day game in division should be a lot of fun,” Ross said Thursday morning. “Fans getting back to close to full capacity should be a lot of fun. The atmosphere as I remember it is one of the best in baseball. I can’t wait to get back to that. I think it will feel normal. I think it will give us a nice boost, and it will be nice to be welcomed home after a good road trip.”

The White Sox increased capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field to 60% this week against the St. Louis Cardinals, and pitcher Lucas Giolito noted the difference . There were 16,380 fans in attendance when he pitched Tuesday night.

“We knew the fans would be here,” he said. “They’re providing wonderful energy.”

The Cubs will lift masking restrictions for fully vaccinated fans. But face coverings still are required in indoor spaces for staff and for people 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news

on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter , delivered daily each morning