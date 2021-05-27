Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wrigley Field moves to 60% capacity on Friday — with masking restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated fans: ‘I think it will give us a nice boost’

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rxRB_0aDUeGBU00
The fully vaccinated section is filled with more White Sox fans as they watch a game against the Royals on May 16, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

When the Chicago Cubs return from a six-game road trip Friday, manager David Ross expects a “rocking” atmosphere at Wrigley Field.

The city of Chicago is allowing the Cubs to increase their capacity to 60%, starting with this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs previously allowed a little more than 11,000 fans to meet the 25% capacity limit because of COVID-19 precautions. They are selling tickets in pods of up to six people.

Ross said the boost the Cubs will get from more fans will be “significant.” It will be the biggest crowd the Cubs have played in front of at Wrigley Field in 20 months — since before the Cubs hired Ross as manager in October 2019. Ross, of course, has seen Wrigley at its most energetic when playing for the 2015 and 2016 Cubs teams.

“The energy, Wrigley rocking on a day game in division should be a lot of fun,” Ross said Thursday morning. “Fans getting back to close to full capacity should be a lot of fun. The atmosphere as I remember it is one of the best in baseball. I can’t wait to get back to that. I think it will feel normal. I think it will give us a nice boost, and it will be nice to be welcomed home after a good road trip.”

The White Sox increased capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field to 60% this week against the St. Louis Cardinals, and pitcher Lucas Giolito noted the difference . There were 16,380 fans in attendance when he pitched Tuesday night.

“We knew the fans would be here,” he said. “They’re providing wonderful energy.”

The Cubs will lift masking restrictions for fully vaccinated fans. But face coverings still are required in indoor spaces for staff and for people 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Masking#Royals#Home Field#Sports Fans#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#The White Sox#The St Louis Cardinals#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Fully Vaccinated Fans#Restrictions#Covid 19 Precautions#Pitcher Lucas Giolito#Face Coverings#Indoor Spaces#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Jon Lester’s upcoming return to Wrigley Field begs the question: ‘We should get everybody free Miller Lites, right?’

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had an idea for Jon Lester’s return to Wrigley Field on Monday night. Free beer for everyone. “Are they passing out Miller Lites in the stands?” Ross asked reporters Saturday on a teleconference from Detroit before the Cubs-Tigers game. “We should get everybody free Miller Lites, right?” Lester, now with the Washington Nationals, picked up the tab for thousands ...
MLBdarnews.com

Amed Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Walk-off winner

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBrecord-courier.com

Cleveland walks off with 2-1 win over Chicago Cubs in 10 innings

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving Cleveland a sweep of the two-game series.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Ross jokes about how to celebrate Lester’s Wrigley return

Cubs manager David Ross cracked a smile after a question about Jon Lester’s upcoming return to Wrigley Field. “What, are they passing out Miller Lites in the stands?” Ross joked Monday. “We should get everybody free Miller Lites, right?”. The reference was, of course, to Lester’s generosity last fall, when...
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Matt Duffy drives in 5 runs, but the Chicago Cubs fall to the Detroit Tigers 9-8 in 10 innings for their 4th loss in 5 games

It’s difficult to watch a Chicago Cubs game this season without pondering whether it’ll be the last year Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo all will be together. Unless they come to an agreement on contract extensions, all three Cubs stars will become free agents in November. And if it doesn’t happen in the next two months, the trade rumors will be flying before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Hope Ian Happ ‘Getting Really Close' to Return From IL

Banged-up Cubs eye quick return from IL for Happ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two key Cubs returned from the injured list Friday, and they hope another soon follows. Outfielder Ian Happ, sidelined with rib bruising, will run through a series of pregame activities Friday, manager David Ross said....
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Cubs’ Kris Bryant leaves game after getting hit in the left wrist.

CLEVELAND – Third baseman Kris Bryant was removed in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Indians after being hit on the left wrist. Bryant didn’t start the game as he was recovering from an illness, but with the game tied in the seventh, manager David Ross turned to Bryant for an at-bat late in the game.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Jake Arrieta shines in return to mound as Cubs top Tigers

DETROIT — What the Cubs got from Jake Arrieta in his return to the mound Friday was the best they could have hoped for. After missing his last start as he recovered from a cut on his pitching thumb, the veteran right-hander showed no ill effects from the time away and turned in one of his best starts of the season, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Tigers.
MLBbleachernation.com

Must-Read of the Day: So What’s Really Going on with the Cubs Defense?

Last season, the Chicago Cubs won a team Gold Glove award (the first ever such award, actually), after an astounding seven players were nominated individually (Kyle Hendricks, Alec Mills, Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo, Nico Hoerner, Javy Baez, Jason Heyward). Rizzo and Baez each won for work at their positions, continuing a long-line of Cubs defensive honors (Rizzo also won in 2019 and 2018, Jason Heyward won in 2017, Heyward and Rizzo won in 2016 (when the Cubs had one of the best overall defenses in the history of baseball)).
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Banged-up Cubs eye quick return from IL for Happ

Two key Cubs returned from the injured list Friday, and they hope another soon follows. Outfielder Ian Happ, sidelined with rib bruising, will run through a series of pregame activities Friday, manager David Ross said. Happ will get work in the outfield, take batting practice and run the bases. “Ian's...
MLBMLB

Hoerner, Arrieta welcomed back vs. Tigers

It was easy to begin considering worst-case scenarios when Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ were on the ground in the Great American Ball Park outfield earlier this month. The Cubs are beginning to turn the page on that disconcerting moment. Prior to Friday's game in Detroit, the Cubs activated Hoerner...
MLBPosted by
KRMG

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBMLB

Bryant (HR!) picks up where he left off

Kris Bryant could not get out of Cleveland fast enough. During the Cubs' recent trip to Progressive Field, he not only battled illness but was hit by a pitch on the left wrist when he attempted to play again. A day off to shake off that experience, plus a change...
MLBMLB

Look how 'Duffy Effect' has boosted Cubs

Call it the Matt Duffy Effect. Since the Cubs began inserting the veteran infielder with a contact-based approach into their lineup on a regular basis, there has seemingly been a trickle-down impact throughout the offense. "Mixing in guys with really professional ABs like a Matt Duffy is just huge for...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks sees ghosts

We saw them scoring. Plus an extra one that was the backbreaker. Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. I think also that MLB should either ditch the...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Cubs' early-season offense hasn't been a big hit

There are frustrating days in Our National Pastime, then there are exasperating afternoons like the Chicago Cubs experienced Wednesday in Cleveland. That was the next level of suffering. The Indians never retired the Cubs in order. The Small Bears had at least two runners on base in seven different innings.