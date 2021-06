To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - It may be the first time you have heard of FUCKELON and, even so, it is most likely that after reading its name you have already begun to get an idea about its origin and its reason for being. And you are not wrong. FUCKELON was born last month,as a response from the cryptocurrency community to the change of position of Tesla with respect to them. And it is that in a period of just three months, Tesla went from accepting payments in Bitcoin, which caused its rebound, to criticizing its impact on the environment and stop accepting the cryptocurrency.