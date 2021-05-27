BMW Lane Departure Warning system to get an update this summer

Mock the BMW X4 all you want for being unnecessary and odd looking (I do regularly) but there’s not getting around the fact that it’s a sales hit. There’s no better proof of that than the copycats to come after it. The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is an X4 clone and designed to take on its Bavarian rival directly. Now that the X4 has been facelifted, let’s take a look at how it compares to its main rival. But for this comparison, we’re going to use the performance versions; the BMW X4 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe.