BMW Lane Departure Warning system to get an update this summer
While some car makers are taking off hardware from their cars’ driving assistance systems others are improving their software to make sure you’re as safe as possible. Tesla, for example, recently announced that its Model 3 and Model Y models will no longer come with radars for the driving assistant features. BMW, on the other hand, has no plans to do that. Furthermore, they announced that the Lane Departure Warning system is getting an upgrade, albeit based on camera vision.www.bmwblog.com