Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW Lane Departure Warning system to get an update this summer

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some car makers are taking off hardware from their cars’ driving assistance systems others are improving their software to make sure you’re as safe as possible. Tesla, for example, recently announced that its Model 3 and Model Y models will no longer come with radars for the driving assistant features. BMW, on the other hand, has no plans to do that. Furthermore, they announced that the Lane Departure Warning system is getting an upgrade, albeit based on camera vision.

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M3#Bmw M5#Bmw M4#Bmw Cars#Safety Car#Car Models#Tesla Cars#Steering Wheel Vibration#Traffic#Driving#Speeds#Hardware#Radars#Unintentional Lane Change#Car Makers#Narrow Country Roads#Camera Vision#July#Comfort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
TechnologyBMW BLOG

BMW starts Remote Software Update for 1.3 million cars

The biggest Remote Software Update in the automotive world is kicking off today, with BMW rolling out its latest features and updates for over 1.3 million cars fitted with the BMW Operating System 7. This rollout will bring things like Amazon Alexa integration on board your BMW in four more markets and will include other improvements as well, such as the integration of the traditional destination entry in BMW Maps.
Softwaremotor1.com

2021 BMW M550i, 540i getting software update to fix slow 0-60 times

Motor1.com generally doesn't do instrumented performance testing on new vehicles, but Car and Driver has done just that for decades. Last year BMW pulled the covers from its mildly updated 5 Series, including the snazzy M550i xDrive packing a 523-bhp (390-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged V8 under the bonnet. BMW says it reaches 60 mph in a scant 3.6 seconds, but the C&D team found otherwise. Eventually, so did BMW. More on that in a bit.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New BMW iX EV gets official

As well as unveiling the new BMW i4, BMW also unveiled another electric vehicle, the new BMW iX and there will be two power options at launch. The two models will be the iX xDrive50 with 523 horsepower and the iX xDrive40 with 326 horsepower, the 50 model has a range of up to 391 miles and the 40 model up to 264 miles.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW iDrive 7 Gets A Host Of Over-The-Air Updates

BMW has just launched the new iX SUV and the i4 sedan, both of which are electric vehicles that aim to make near-silent motoring as exciting as possible. Along with their all-electric powertrains, both vehicles also offer BMW's brand-new iDrive 8 infotainment system, but that doesn't mean that the preceding iDrive 7 system is being made completely obsolete. BMW has just announced a host of remote updates being carried out for the system, improving usability and features for 1.3 million vehicles across the world. Among these updates is the addition of Amazon Alexa for US customers, along with a host of other improvements.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW X7 Facelift Spied Flaunting Quirky Design Update At The 'Ring

BMW is very active these days especially in refreshing its lineup or what it calls the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). Our spy photographers have seen several Bimmer prototypes being tested this year, including a BMW M test convoy that included the X3 M facelift and the new M4 Convertible that was launched last month.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW registers “Evo Sport”, “Evo Track” names, and updated Motorsport logo

BMW has just registered a series of new names which could point to new limited edition models. The WIPO Global Brand Database reveals that in May, BMW reserved the “Evo Sport” and “Evo Track” names, along with an updated BMW Motorsport logo. We also reported on the “50 JAHRE BMW M” registration which will be used on multiple BMW M models in 2022. BMW M will celebrate its 50 years next year and a series of M cars will be built between March 2022 and March 2023.
CarsAutoblog

2022 BMW X3, X4 updated, six-cylinder gains 48-volt mild hybrid system

BMW's X3 compact SUV and its X4 SUV coupe sibling get treated to minor mid-cycle updates for the 2022 model year. The 2022 X3 and X4 get exterior design tweaks including a redesigned front end — but, mercifully, not the towering grilles seen on the latest 4 Series — and the six-cylinder M40i versions gain BMW's 48-volt mild-hybrid system. There are also updates inside.
CarsBMW BLOG

World Premiere: 2021 BMW X3 LCI — BMW’s Best-Seller Gets Better

BMW’s best selling car, by quite a big margin, is the X3. It actually makes good sense; the BMW X3 is barely more money than the 3 Series and yet it’s bigger, more practical, and more comfortable. Most customers don’t care that the 3 Series is sharper and more dynamic, though don’t sleep on the X3’s handling — it’s actually a good little crossover to drive. Now that the BMW X3 has been given an LCI facelift, though, it looks better, has more modern tech, and gets a couple of interior tweaks to make ownership more enjoyable.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 BMW X3 and X4 Get Appearance Upgrades, Bigger Grilles

BMW has made a few changes to the X3 and X4 for 2022, including, for some reason, making the kidney grille bigger than before. There are other mostly cosmetic changes to the pair, which are expected to be on sale in the fall. Pricing starts at $44,695 for the X3...
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: 2023 BMW 7 Series Will Get iX-Style Screens

More spy photos of the next-gen 2023 BMW 7 Series have surfaced and while the exterior is still heavily covered in camouflage, we do get a quick glimpse of the interior dashboard. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here) Though there’s barely anything to see...
CarsBMW BLOG

Which to Buy: BMW i4 M50 or BMW M3 Competition?

These are strange times for BMW customers. Now, for the first time ever, the Bavarian brand offers two incredible powerful sport sedans for around the same price but with different powertrains: the BMW M3 Competition and BMW i4 M50. When customers head into BMW showrooms, they’re going to be able to cross-shop those two cars and will genuinely have a difficult decision to make. So let’s take a look at which to buy.
CarsBMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: BMW X4 M Facelift vs. Mercedes-AMG GLC63

Mock the BMW X4 all you want for being unnecessary and odd looking (I do regularly) but there’s not getting around the fact that it’s a sales hit. There’s no better proof of that than the copycats to come after it. The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is an X4 clone and designed to take on its Bavarian rival directly. Now that the X4 has been facelifted, let’s take a look at how it compares to its main rival. But for this comparison, we’re going to use the performance versions; the BMW X4 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

2021 BMW X3 M Facelift and X4 M Facelift – VIDEOS

Along with the unveil of the refreshed BMW X3 and X4 SUVs, BMW also launched this week the facelift X3 M and X4 M. This new BMW X3 M Competition LCI follows the standard X3 LCI and brings mostly the same stuff. However, there are enough X3 M-specific updates to the LCI to make this refresh quite interesting.
Carsava360.com

2022 Mercedes CLS 53 AMG facelift driving REVIEW - the best Benz GT?

This is our in-depth review of the 2022 Mercedes CLS 53 AMG facelift. We're taking a look at Exterior, Interior and the driving experience. ►Follow us on Instagram @autogefuehl and @thomas.letsgo. ►Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/autogefuehl?sub_confirmation=1. ►Compare the Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door: https://youtu.be/0VD9lcvW-j0 ►Compare the Porsche Panamera: https://youtu.be/Zhda7p2Qq5A. 00:00 Introduction with...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M2 Competition takes on Cayman GT4 with a twist

The BMW M2 Competition is still viewed by many enthusiasts as the best M car on offer today. Even though everyone’s focused on the latest rendition of the M3/M4, the M2 is still very popular and it’s easy to see why. It is the most analogue experience you can get, both intentionally and unintentionally. That’s because it is still riding on an older platform (one of the oldest in the range today) and it has that inherent balance a shorter wheelbase offers to various cars.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 BMW M3 with M Performance Parts and the new quad exhaust system

With every new generation of M cars also comes a series of new M Performance Parts. From the M2 to the M3 and M8, there is a catalog of aftermarket parts to satisfy everyone’s tastes. The new BMW M3 and M4 make no exception. The M Performance Parts for the new M brothers were unveiled last year, but today, we get another look at some of them.
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW M3 Competition – The Race Track King

Rarely have I or my colleagues seen a car so controversial, getting such mixed reactions from the get go, as it was the case with the new BMW M3 and M4 models. As a matter of fact, the controversial reactions kicked off well before the cars were actually unveiled – during the testing phase. That’s when the elephant made its first appearance in the room, as there was simply no way to cover up that massive front grille on the initial prototypes that were thrown around the Nurburgring.