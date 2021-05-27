Cancel
HHS Seeks Delay of Drug Rule for Multiple Medicaid Price Points

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HHS Wednesday proposed delaying a muddled Medicaid drug contract rule for six months that allows drugmakers to offer states different prices for the same products. Right now, drug companies offer the same low price to all Medicaid plans, which is commonly referred to as a drug’s “best price.” Theoretically, this rule could allow companies to offer different discounts to different states without forcing drugmakers to lower prices for everyone. However, lawyers said it would have been an administrative nightmare to enforce because the policy wasn’t clear.

