Letter to the Editor – Thank You

By NG Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to say a very large thank you to a teacher at St Michael’s High School. I lost my purse while shopping and after returning to the store, I was surprised to find it had been returned by this man. What a relief!. A student of his works...

Education
Gloucester, MA

Letter: Thank you, Elks

Letter: Thank you, Elks

I have lived in East Gloucester a big chunk of my 78 years and the Elks Club has been a good neighbor for many of them. Full disclosure: I have never been a member but know many who are proud participants. The organization has always been an active fundraiser for local scholarships and helping those who have emergency needs. Weddings, retirement parties, fundraisers and others find the location second to none. Did I mention the annual bird count?
LifestylePosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Thank you, Westco Outdoor Expo

A special thank you to Krista Deherrera and all of those that help put on this event. It was like a new freedom to be able to get outdoors and socialize with all the new friends I met while doing the fly fishing clinic. I hope that the state and counties can all start to free things up and follow suit. Everyone had so much fun.
Politicstelegram.com

Letter to the Item editor: Stone thanks community for returning her to office

Thank you. No fewer words can truly express my gratitude to the Town of Berlin by allowing me to continue in my role as your Select Board member for the next three years. I am honored, I am thrilled, I am humbled. As I have said all along, my job my role is to serve, to be your voice, for you to have someone to turn to when you have a question, a concern.
PoliticsHolland Sentinel

Letter: Thank you to the Greatest Generation

This spring, I began watching the war drama series “The Pacific,” which is about the U.S. Marine Corp’s actions in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. It highlights the first Marine Division and the start of our nation's involvement in that region of the war. I was...
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Double thank you, Addison Gilbert

I was so happy to read the thank you letter written by Judy Keith (”Thank you, Addison Gilbert,” May 26). I too fell and ended up with three cracks in my pelvis on April 15. The young men in the ambulance were so compassionate and reassuring on my pickup and...
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Letter: Selectman David Vogel Says “Thank You”

I write to thank the voters of Woodbridge for electing me to the Board of Selectmen. I look forward to being sworn in this summer and to working hard in the interests of our town. As I have said many times, I believe the National political scene and its divisive partisanship are not relevant to the challenges facing us locally. We are neighbors trying to make good decisions for our community, and in that spirit, I am looking forward to joining the Board of Selectmen team and representing you. I intend to advocate for the positions that were in the platform I ran on, and I am open to input from Woodbridge residents.
Ron Wolfsanjuanjournal.com

Thank you for totem journey | Letter

Many thanks to more than 300 islanders who attended a House of Tears Carvers totem pole blessing on San Juan Island/Whelalq, Shaw Island/Sqemenen, Orcas Island/Swalex and Lopez Island/Swaletch on May 10-11. Lummi Nation members from the House of Tears Carvers Se Sealth (Jewell Praying Wolf James), Sit ki kadem (Douglas...
The Place Church

The Place Church

The Bible says, “one who wins souls is wise. This Study will equip you to WIN Souls for the Kingdom. Every Sunday Night, a NEW Bible Study is released @ 6:00pm (MST). Watch and SHARE on Facebook & YouTube. Summer Series || Pt 1 || Heart 2 Home Bible Study...
Religionftc.co

Letters to My Students Vol. 2: On Pastoring – A Q&A with Jason K. Allen

Dr. Jason Allen, president of Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College, recently answered a few questions about his latest publication, Letters to My Students Volume 2: On Pastoring. The volume has a particular emphasis on those preparing for ministry or in the early years of service and touches on matters of both doctrine and practice. The volume is available now from B&H Publishing.
ReligionBrunswick News

Christian parents build godly character into their children

When parents and children disagree, aren’t parents ultimately responsible for bringing matters to the right conclusion?. Dear P.R.: A teenager once complained, “The problem with parents is that by the time you get them, they’re too old to change!” This brings a smile, but the truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes. The important thing is for parents to teach God’s word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love, and mercy, and pray daily for your children by name. It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents builds godly character into their children.
Religionrfpa.org

Communion With God, by Herman Hoeksema - 50% OFF!

These are some quotations from Communion With God, by Herman Hoeksema, published by ﻿the ﻿RFPA. «Oh, say not that you love him when you walk in darkness. For he who loves me keeps my words. And say not that the Father in Christ came to you and made his abode with you, if you do not walk in that active love. If you do, you are a liar. For if a man love me and keep my words, then the Father will love him and we will come unto him and make our abode with him. But what then? How shall these things be? Must we, then, love him first, in order that we may make ourselves worthy of his love or receptive to his love? Must we first prepare our hearts as a suitable abode for him, before he will come and receive us into his home? God forbid! Love is always of God. He loves us first. Our love is but the return to him of his own love. He loved us in the blood of the cross, while we were still enemies. Yet the sphere of love, created within us by himself in our hearts, is the only sphere in which he will dwell with us. And in the way of keeping his word we taste his blessed fellowship. Here in small beginning. Soon in heavenly fullness. Blessed hope!» ~ Pages 14-15.
Maple Valley, WA

Trusting God

Trusting God

A seagoing captain commanded a passenger ship that was sailing from Liverpool, England, to New York. His family was on board with him. One night when everyone was asleep, a squall unexpectedly swept over the waters and tossed the ship violently, awakening the passengers. They were all terribly afraid because of the storm. The captain’s little 8-year-old girl was also awakened. “What’s the matter?” cried the frightened child. Her mother told her that a sudden storm had struck the ship. “Is Father on deck?” she asked. “Yes, Father’s on deck.” Hearing these words, the little girl snuggled back into her bed and in a few moments was sound asleep. The winds still blew and the waves still rolled, but her fears were calmed because her father was at the helm.
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Shanxi Church Compiles Sermon Collection

Recently, the pastoral group of Yaodu District CC&TSPM in Linfen, Shanxi, compiled and printed a sermon collection, supplying it to local pastoral staff for reference. The book (collection), named "Spreading Information of the Times, Living a Victorious Life", will serve as a source of internal learning materials. Fourteen sermon articles once shared online by local pastors were collected, in order to "improve the level of pastoral care and promote the growth of the believers’ spiritual lives."
Wake Forest, NCsebts.edu

Meet the Provost: At the Office with Dr. Whitfield

Keith Whitfield’s office is filled with symbols of the journey that has brought him to Southeastern and the lessons he’s learned along the way. Whitfield also has a number of items in his office that remind him of the urgency of the Great Commission and the role he plays in leading others to see this urgency in the classroom and on the field. A carving from Israel of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet reminds Whitfield of servant leadership. Framed portraits of past theologians and preachers remind him of the importance to remain pastoral in his disposition. An hourglass that sits on his shelf reminds him of the urgency of the mission to reach all people with the gospel.
Joe Bailey: Entrance Talk

Joe Bailey: Entrance Talk

Baptists Preaching is a column from the Baptist Standard. It is not an effort to advance any one theology or style but to present what a collection of Baptists considers a word from God. Likewise, Baptists Preaching offers a repository of Baptist preaching for future study and research. To recommend a sermon to be featured in Baptists Preaching, please contact [email protected].
ReligionBrunswick News

Carnal things never fill the void in life

I’ve lived a great many years, but I’m still young enough to do something worthwhile. Why do I feel so useless?. Dear W.U.: Many people find themselves asking, “What’s the purpose in living?” When they realize that pleasure, money, happiness, security, or success leave them feeling empty, they begin searching for something more. Carnal things never fill the void in life. When people come to this realization, they understand that self-fulfillment is futile.
Religionallongeorgia.com

Dirt Road Believer: Humanity Versus Eternity

FAITH COLUMN: The following article is an opinion piece and reflects the views of only the author and not those of AllOnGeorgia. I have noticed the word humanity popping up all around me lately. It usually appears in cases where there is an absence of humanity. The word means having or showing compassion or benevolence. In today’s news reports, the ubiquitous question is, “How do we restore humanity?”