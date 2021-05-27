Letter to the Editor – Thank You

These are some quotations from Communion With God, by Herman Hoeksema, published by ﻿the ﻿RFPA. «Oh, say not that you love him when you walk in darkness. For he who loves me keeps my words. And say not that the Father in Christ came to you and made his abode with you, if you do not walk in that active love. If you do, you are a liar. For if a man love me and keep my words, then the Father will love him and we will come unto him and make our abode with him. But what then? How shall these things be? Must we, then, love him first, in order that we may make ourselves worthy of his love or receptive to his love? Must we first prepare our hearts as a suitable abode for him, before he will come and receive us into his home? God forbid! Love is always of God. He loves us first. Our love is but the return to him of his own love. He loved us in the blood of the cross, while we were still enemies. Yet the sphere of love, created within us by himself in our hearts, is the only sphere in which he will dwell with us. And in the way of keeping his word we taste his blessed fellowship. Here in small beginning. Soon in heavenly fullness. Blessed hope!» ~ Pages 14-15.