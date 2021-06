Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pulled a fast one by delaying until January a special election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. By keeping the seat empty for so long, DeSantis has given Republicans a sly boost in national politics. For nine months, Democrats will be deprived of one less vote in the U.S. House, where they cling to a razor-thin 218-212 lead for control.