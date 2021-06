FuboTV, one of the best over-the-top services for sports enthusiasts, is finally arriving on newer LG Smart TVs. While the app was already available on many set-top boxes like the Apple TV or Chromecast, it’s now available on LG’s native webOS platform on 2018–2021 Smart TV models (including LG’s fantastic OLEDs). That’ll give any consumers with newer LG models the ability to access the service’s 100-plus sports and entertainment channels directly from their sets, rather than having to rely on a third-party device for access.