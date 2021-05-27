Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

House Speaker Bedke announces run for lieutenant governor in 2022

By Clark Corbin
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzUe7_0aDUdXyo00

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Thursday morning he will run for lieutenant governor in 2022 , shaking up an already competitive race for second-highest statewide office.

Bedke, a rancher from Oakley, is the longest serving speaker in Idaho history. Members of the House of Representatives elected him speaker in December 2012, ahead of the 2013 legislative session.

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter announced Bedke will seek the position at the Idaho Statehouse. Otter and his wife, Lori, will serve as Bedke’s state campaign chairs.

The speaker is a lionized leadership position that enjoys considerable influence in the Legislature. The speaker has influence over all House members committee assignments, presides over the daily floor sessions and plays an influential role in driving the agenda of each session.

Overall, Bedke is in his 11th, two-year term in the Idaho House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxfkn_0aDUdXyo00
Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter spoke at the announcement of House Speaker Scott Bedke, who will make a run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Bedke will run in the May 2022 Republican primary. State Rep. Priscilla Giddings , R-White Bird, and former Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene, have also announced they will run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Supporters of Giddings, who has come under fire for posting identifying information of a legislative staffer who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape, also showed up to the announcement and jostled for position in the Capitol’s rotunda to hold up signs of support. As Bedke took the podium, Giddings’ supporters crowded closer —even though there were several young children and members of Bedke’s family in the area — and pushed their signs in front of some of Bedke’s supporters in an attempt to upstage his announcement.

In an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun moments after his announcement, Bedke said there will be a lot of talk in this race over the next year, but he pledges to deliver results.

Bedke said he is committed to finishing his term in the Legislature and serving as speaker during the 2022 legislative session. His term in the Legislature expires at the end of 2022.

The official candidate filing period does not open until February, about 12 weeks before the May 17 primary. The winner of the primary will advance to the November 2022 general election.

Born in Twin Falls, Bedke is a graduate of Oakley High School who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University.

Bedke is a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association, a powerful trade organization that is more than 100 years old and has seen its past and current members ascend to the highest levels of political office in Idaho.

Bedke and his wife, Sarah, have four children.

What are the responsibilities of the lieutenant governor?

The lieutenant governor is essentially a part-time position that pays $48,405, or 35% of the governor’s annual salary.

The term runs for four years, and there are basically two official responsibilities.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Idaho Senate when the Legislature is in session but may only vote to break a tie.

The lieutenant governor also serves as acting governor while the governor is out of state, which occurs frequently. In the event of a governor’s death, impeachment, removal from office, resignation or conviction for treason, felony “or other infamous crime,” the lieutenant governor would receive the governor’s “powers, duties and emoluments from the office,” for the remainder of the term, according to the Idaho Constitution.

Unlike the president and vice president at the national level, the governor and lieutenant governor do not run as a ticket in Idaho.

Despite the part time nature of the job, it’s viewed as a springboard for higher office.

Gov. Brad Little served as lieutenant governor for 10 years before being elected governor. Former Gov. Butch Otter also served as lieutenant governor before being elected to Congress and being elected governor.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, served as lieutenant governor before being appointed governor and eventually going on to run for the U.S. Senate.

Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has announced she is running for governor in 2022.

The post House Speaker Bedke announces run for lieutenant governor in 2022 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

19
Followers
183
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Luke Malek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachment#Lieutenant Governor#House Speaker#Elected Office#State Office#The Idaho Statehouse#The Idaho House#Republican#Capitol#The Idaho Capital Sun#Oakley High School#Brigham Young University#The Idaho Senate#The U S Senate#Idaho Speaker#Acting Governor#Political Office#Chairs#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Florida StatePlainview Daily Herald

Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who's putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians. Fried criticized DeSantis for trying to quash the voice of Floridians by signing bills that make...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Lt. Governor Candidate Scott Bedke Talks his Goals for Idaho

A lifelong Idaho resident (originally from Gooding County) told me last week there’s simply no way Scott Bedke loses. The Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives is a Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. One of three members of his party who’ve so far announced for the seat. I didn’t get a chance to ask the Gooding native if she was endorsing the Speaker. She’s not a fan of what you would call establishment Republicans. She also references the “Old Boy’s Network”. And also believes Bedke will steamroll competition.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Costs for the past 1.5 months of longest legislative session in Idaho history exceed $500,000

Costs for the final two weeks of action during the longest legislative session in Idaho history cost taxpayers an additional $68,695. That brings the total costs since legislators returned from their first recess April 6 to $511,878.14, according to data the Idaho Capital Sun obtained via a public records request.  The costs include per diem […] The post Costs for the past 1.5 months of longest legislative session in Idaho history exceed $500,000 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho lieutenant governor bans mask mandates

With the governor out of the state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is acting governor while Gov. Brad Little is at the Republican Governors Association conference in...
Idaho Statekboi.com

Idaho Representative Priscilla Giddings running for Lieutenant Governor

Third-term state Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, who is currently facing calls for an ethics investigation over her publicizing the name and personal details of a 19-year-old legislative intern whose rape accusation led to the resignation of a Lewiston state representative, has just announced that she’s running for lieutenant governor in 2022.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Left on the table: Millions from federal relief bill went untouched by Idaho Legislature

If you felt like it was hard to keep track of the various bills appropriating millions of dollars under consideration at the Idaho Legislature this session, you aren’t alone.  Between power struggles over whether the Legislature would retain control of federal funds between legislative sessions and battles over funding for COVID-19 testing in school and […] The post Left on the table: Millions from federal relief bill went untouched by Idaho Legislature  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: A stalemate session, with few clear victors

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 13, 2021 Wednesday, Day 122, beautifully summed up a legislative session of discord, distrust and dysfunction. Still bitter from 2020, and smarting from Gov. Brad Little’s executive pandemic actions, House Republicans insisted on recessing until some later date — so they could unilaterally return to town without waiting on […] The post Analysis: A stalemate session, with few clear victors appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NFLwymt.com

Six Democrats vying for Lieutenant Governor nomination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a diverse group of candidates from across the Commonwealth. Six Democrats are pursuing the party’s nomination for Lieutenant Governor. “In 400 years, we’ve never seen a woman of color elected statewide. We have the opportunity,” Delegate Hala Ayala said in a recent interview. Ayala is...
EducationPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

McGeachin’s office refuses to release public comments on ‘indoctrination’ task force

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office on Thursday sent the Idaho Capital Sun 238 pages of public records from Idahoans, sought by her to inform her education task force. But most of it was covered in black boxes with the word “REDACTED.” The delivery followed six weeks of back-and-forth with the lieutenant governor’s chief of staff. […] The post McGeachin’s office refuses to release public comments on ‘indoctrination’ task force appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Georgia Statewfxg.com

Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to run for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The most powerful Republican in Georgia’s state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor. Butch Miller of Gainesville announced Tuesday that he'll seek next year's GOP nomination for the statewide post. Miller has been Senate president pro tem, a leader elected by the chamber's Republican...
Arizona StateRepublic

Arizona Democratic secretary of state join race for governor

Phoenix — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election that has brought her national prominence. Hobbs said in a statement she was running “to deliver...
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Warrant signed for Idaho’s first death row execution since 2012

Idaho is seeking to execute a prison inmate for the first time in nearly a decade, issuing a death warrant for next month for convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto Jr. Second Judicial District Court Judge Jay Gaskill signed the execution decree on Thursday, according to a copy of the death warrant obtained by the Idaho Capital […] The post Warrant signed for Idaho’s first death row execution since 2012 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.