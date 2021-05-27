Cancel
Shallow Copy vs. Deep Copy in Python

betterprogramming.pub
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstand how copying works in Python with helpful examples. In Python, a shallow copy is a “one-level-deep” copy. The copied object contains references to the child objects of the original object. A deep copy is completely independent of the original object. It constructs a new collection object by recursively populating...

betterprogramming.pub
