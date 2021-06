A bill that would raise the age of consent to marry in New York to 18 is heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's after it was given final passage on Thursday in the state Assembly. The measure is meant to build on a 2017 law that barred teen marriages, but gave an exception to those 17 years old with permission from a judge. The bill that will now hit Cuomo's desk will raise the age of consent to 18 without exceptions.