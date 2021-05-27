Protein Industries Canada announces investment into new plant-based products made using Canadian-grown crops

Size:18 Ounce (Pack of 1) These versatile seeds will add nutrition and a rich nutty taste to any meal! Sprinkle Hemp Hearts on salad, cereal, or yogurt, or blend them into smoothies. Shelling the hemp seed produces the most nutritious and tender part of the seed, the heart. Hemp Hearts taste great, are easy to use, and nutritious too! There’s no need to grind or cook Hemp Hearts, they’re ready to eat straight from the bag and are simple to incorporate into your diet. Try sprinkling them on salads, cereal, or yogurt, or blend them into smoothies. The only limit is your imagination. Hemp Hearts may look little, but they contain 10 grams of plant based protein and 10 grams of omega-3 and omega-6 per 30 gram serving (more than a comparable serving of flax or chia). Manitoba Harvest is the world’s largest hemp food manufacturer to grow, make and sell our own line of hemp foods. Our producer partners deliver whole seed directly to our State-Of-The-Art, BRC (the highest level of food safety and quality certification in the world) certified facility. Hemp Hearts, as with all Manitoba Harvest products, are non-GMO Project Verified.