Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Protein Industries Canada announces investment into new plant-based products made using Canadian-grown crops

By GLOBE NEWSWIRE
prairiepost.com
 11 days ago

Protein Industries Canada announced a co-investment into a project that will utilize some of Canada’s most widely grown crops in the development of new plant-based foods and ingredients. Merit Functional Foods, TWC Nutrition, Daiya Foods and Grand River Foods are partnering to utilize Merit Functional Foods’ pea, canola and blended...

www.prairiepost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Plant Based Foods#Investment Products#Whole Foods#Merit Functional Foods#Merit Foods#Plant Based Products#Plant Based Innovation#Canadian Grown Crops#Alternative Meat Products#Innovative Food Products#Health Products#Canadian Grown Resources#Industries#Canadian Farmers#Nutritional Supplements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Canada
Related
Austin, TXdrugstorenews.com

Good Catch debuts plant-based fish products

Gathered Foods, the company behind the Good Catch brand, is innovating the plant-based fish category. The Austin, Texas-based company is rolling out three new products, including plant-based breaded fish sticks, plant-based breaded fish fillets and plant-based breaded crab cakes. “These products are game-changers for the industry,” said Chad Sarno, co-founder...
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Plant Based Protein Supplement Market Growth Prospectus 2020-28 Opportunity and Demand- Abbott, AMCO Proteins, CytoSport, Glanbia plc, Iovate Health Sciences International, Kerry Group

Plant Based Protein Supplement Market 2021-2028 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Plant Based Protein Supplement and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.
ScienceScience Daily

Food scientists aim to make plant-based protein tastier and healthier

As meat-eating continues to increase around the world, food scientists are focusing on ways to create healthier, better-tasting and more sustainable plant-based protein products that mimic meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs. It's no simple task, says food scientist David Julian McClements, University of Massachusetts Amherst Distinguished Professor and lead...
Retailthepigsite.com

Tyson Foods to launch plant-based products in Asia-Pacific market

Retail sales of meat substitutes in Asia-Pacific reached $16.3 billion in 2020 and are expected to exceed $20 billion by 2025, according to data provided by Euromonitor to Tyson Foods. "The Asian market is a natural fit for this category with traditional plant-based products like tofu already entrenched in the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Plant-based protein to cannibalize meat demand, Cargill CEO says

June 4 (Reuters) - The plant-based protein industry will eat into consumer demand for meat as the rapidly growing sector expands, Cargill Inc Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday. "Our analysis is that in ... three to four years plant-based will be perhaps 10% of the market. We're...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Modern Plant-Based Foods Expands Product Offerings of its Meat Alternatives to Calgary Co-Op Stores

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (OTC: MDRNF) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative line of products, is further expanding its presence in Alberta by reaching over 400,000 potential customers through Calgary Co-Op retail outlets. The grocery stores will begin to stock their shelves with Modern Crab-less Cakes by June 7th, 2021.
Agricultureesuperseller.com

Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds, 18oz; 10g Plant-Based Protein & 12g Omegas per Serving, Whole…

Size:18 Ounce (Pack of 1) These versatile seeds will add nutrition and a rich nutty taste to any meal! Sprinkle Hemp Hearts on salad, cereal, or yogurt, or blend them into smoothies. Shelling the hemp seed produces the most nutritious and tender part of the seed, the heart. Hemp Hearts taste great, are easy to use, and nutritious too! There’s no need to grind or cook Hemp Hearts, they’re ready to eat straight from the bag and are simple to incorporate into your diet. Try sprinkling them on salads, cereal, or yogurt, or blend them into smoothies. The only limit is your imagination. Hemp Hearts may look little, but they contain 10 grams of plant based protein and 10 grams of omega-3 and omega-6 per 30 gram serving (more than a comparable serving of flax or chia). Manitoba Harvest is the world’s largest hemp food manufacturer to grow, make and sell our own line of hemp foods. Our producer partners deliver whole seed directly to our State-Of-The-Art, BRC (the highest level of food safety and quality certification in the world) certified facility. Hemp Hearts, as with all Manitoba Harvest products, are non-GMO Project Verified.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Receives Second Co-Investment from Protein Industries Canada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation(TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN)("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to share that its joint venture company, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") received a second co-investment from Protein Industries Canada, which will see Merit Foods' game-changing pea and canola protein ingredients utilized in new plant-based products.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Makes Advancements Towards Development of Proprietary Plant-Based Dairy-Comparable Proteins

Organic Garage Ltd. ("Organic Garage” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. ("Future of Cheese” or the "Company”), is in the process of scaling up its research & development operations to accelerate scientific advancements in its plant-based, dairy-comparable proteins.
Economyfooddive.com

Unilever partners with fermented protein provider to bulk up plant-based alternatives

Unilever will partner with European food tech company Enough to supply ingredients for new plant-based products. Enough uses fermentation technology to produce Abunda, a versatile and high-quality mycoprotein. Enough is a business-to-business ingredient provider that uses renewable feedstocks to grow its protein. As a company, Enough has plans to double...
Industryjust-food.com

Unilever eyes plant-based product development with Enough partnership

Consumer-goods heavyweight Unilever is aiming to develop more plant-based protein products after signing a partnership agreement with Enough, a UK food-tech firm. Formerly known as 3F Bio, Enough, based in Glasgow, Scotland, produces the Abunda myco-protein using a zero-waste fermentation process where natural fungi are fed with renewable feedstock, such as wheat and corn. Abunda is described as a "complete food ingredient containing all essential amino acids, as well as being high in dietary fibre".
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Organic Plant-Based Protein Powders

Truvani's plant-based protein powder is made with organic ingredients. The brand's collection of protein powder supplements includes four delicious flavors. Consumers can also opt for Truvani's newest products, Protein + Energy and Protein + Green, for an added health kick. The USDA-certified organic products are available in Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut...