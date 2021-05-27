Cancel
College Sports

Clemson lands transfer

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeFbI_0aDUce6O00

A former Southern Conference standout will transfer to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Tyler Corbitt, a former second baseman at The Citadel, committed to the Tigers on Thursday morning after entering the NCAA transfer portal in April.

An all-Southern Conference performer for the Bulldogs, Corbitt hit .376 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 23 games this season as a third-year sophomore.

In 2020, Corbitt started all 16 games during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .349 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI. He hit safely in 13 games, including eight multi-hit games.

Corbitt started all 54 games as a freshman in 2019 and hit .333 with 15 doubles, one triple, one home run and 22 RBI.

A product of West Columbia’s Airport High School, Corbitt was a two-time all-state and four-time all-region selection who hit .412 as a senior, setting records for hits, totals bases and doubles. He set the record for extra-base hits while hitting .402 as a junior.

Corbitt will have two seasons of eligibility left.

