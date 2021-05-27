BLACK ENTERPRISE and The Executive Leadership Council Present Town Hall Series on Economic Equity Around Anniversary of George Floyd Death
BLACK ENTERPRISE — the premier multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders — and The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced that a Town Hall series will consist of seven virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, civil rights activists and social thought leaders. A press release said that the purpose will be to examine a range of challenges confronting the Black community. Yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act is the goal of the undertaking. To recognize the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, the series will kick off on June 10, and the first event examines corporate accountability through a Black business lens One Year After George Floyd’s Murder: “One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good On Its Economic Equity Pledges?”www.blackenterprise.com