Burgos on bizarre KO loss to Barboza: ‘The weirdest part is I remember everything’

UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos issued a statement following his scary KO loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262. Burgos and Barboza opened up the main pay-per-view card at UFC 262 and put on the “Fight of the Night” as the two 145lbers slugged it out for the two-plus rounds the fight lasted, earning $75,000 each in the process. It seemed like the fight was on its way to being a spirited three-round decision, but early in the third round, Barboza landed an overhand right that rocked Burgos and led to him having a delayed-reaction knockout. It was a scary sight to witness, but thankfully, it appears that Burgos is going to be okay.