Burgos on bizarre KO loss to Barboza: ‘The weirdest part is I remember everything’
Shane Burgos has recalled the moment his body shut down after being knocked out by Edson Barboza at UFC 262 earlier this month. After a back and forth two rounds, Barboza knocked out Burgos in the third round of their fight. The Brazilian would get the finish by landing an overhand right that Burgos seemed to absorb well, until moments later when he backpedalled and collapsed against the wall of the octagon.