24 States That Cut Unemployment Benefits Are Lying About the Reason

By Cameron LeBlanc
Fatherly
Fatherly
 8 days ago
The Republican governors of 24 states have announced that they will block the federal government from supplementing the unemployment benefits provided to employees in their states, citing that workers are saying they are getting more money staying home than they would at work from unemployment. These claims, factually dubious, represent real, actual, harmful bad news for the families that are relying on the extra payments to stay afloat amidst the economic devastation of the pandemic.

