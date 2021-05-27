Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Get a free ticket to Summerfest at drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292mXK_0aDUcDSt00

The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Summerfest are encouraging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic next weekend.

Those who do get a vaccine at the clinic will get a free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid for any day of the festival.

The drive-thru clinic will be on June 5 and June 6 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointments are needed.

“We are all looking forward to a summer full of festivals and live music, and we know the only way to do this safely is through vaccinations,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We’re grateful to Summerfest for offering a convenient option for our community to get vaccinated, with a generous incentive to those who participate.”

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kInx9_0aDUcDSt00

“We are thrilled to support this drive-thru vaccination effort by offering a convenient and easy option for people to get vaccinated, as well as a free admission ticket to Summerfest 2021,” stated Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We truly appreciate all the efforts that the Milwaukee Health Department has taken to distribute the vaccine throughout the community and encourage the general public to participate, as we all work together on containing the virus.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

800
Followers
810
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Covid 19 Vaccine#Free People#Free Music#Summerfest 2021#Vaccinations#Festivals#Encouraging Residents#Live Music#Normal#Community#Report#General Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mask confusion: Milwaukee mandate changes expected soon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's mask mandate conflicts with the CDC's guidance. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go maskless in public – and now, city officials say they will be updating their mask mandates soon. "Well, there sure is a conflict," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman. There is definitely mask...
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recycling program improvements in Milwaukee, every other week collection

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced Monday, May 17 recycling program improvements. The improvements include the city transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, a citywide recycling collection schedule while providing more than 18,000 recycling carts to residents currently under 18-gallon bin service.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.