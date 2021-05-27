Exclusive Track Premiere: ‘Cliffs’ by Chris Roe From After Love Soundtrack
ComingSoon is excited to debut a new track from composer Chris Roe’s After Love soundtrack, which releases on May 28 via Thirty Six Minutes. After Love, which is the feature debut from BAFTA-nominated Director Aleem Khan, is set in the port town of Dover. The film follows a suddenly widowed woman that discovers her late husband had a secret just 21 miles across the English Channel in Calais. The film was listed as part of the Cannes Critics’ Week Official Selection for 2020 and included in the TIFF Industry Selects strand. It premiered at the London Film Festival and Telluride.www.comingsoon.net