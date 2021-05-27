Exclusive Track Premiere: ‘Cliffs’ by Chris Roe From After Love Soundtrack

While you're getting ready for the big crossover between the DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go!, you might as well have some cool music to jam out to, right? Well, you're in luck then, because WaterTower Music is releasing 16 tracks of awesomeness with the DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack), and you can listen to it right now! The soundtrack features music by Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Michael Gatt, Patrick Aaron Rieger, and Lauren Faust, and you can check out the tracklist below, but that's not all, as you can watch the all-new video for Super Life (Extended Main Title) too, which you can find in the video above.