Thank you for your service. Sisters and brothers, have a blessed Memorial Day, this day of remembrance for those service men and women who have joined the ancestors. It is a special day in our family. I served in the Navy during the ‘60s. I have four brothers-in-law who also served in the Army. Three of them went to West Point. In the current generation, one of the brothers has a son-in-law who is presently serving on active duty. Both of our fathers retired from the U.S. Army. They both served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. One of those fathers, Colonel Francis B. Kane, passed last year. Now that the pandemic is waning our family is preparing his interment arrangements at Arlington National Cemetery.