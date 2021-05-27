Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference. As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

fashionista.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Muse#Creative Director#Vogue#Vogue Com#Vogueforcesoffashion Com#Fashionista Inbox#Walmart Com#Target#Gap Home Gap Inc#Fashion Conference#Beautiful Gowns#Met Gala#Brand#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Walmart
Related
Books & LiteratureEW.com

Billie Eilish on the cute but 'excruciating' process of putting her first book together

Before the whispered vocals, Grammy gold, and (formerly) neon-tinted hair, Billie Eilish had dreams of becoming a photographer. "I used to steal my parents' camera all the time when I was a little kid and just take pictures of random stuff," she says one afternoon in early April. "I remember my dad used to make folders of the pictures that I would take and he called it Billie's World. I loved looking through a lens."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Louis Vuitton’s Stephen Sprouse Collaboration Turns 20—And Is Still One of the Best Logo Hacks Around

I’ve been thinking a lot about logos, which is odd because logos are not particularly “in” or “cool” right now. The sly, ironic stamps of graphic approval that colored Balenciaga and Moschino runways circa 2015 have given way to smaller, more intimate statements of branding: A Gucci monogram septum ring, a Prada triangle earring, a stocking in Versace’s new interlock key print. Younger designers working to establish their own, more contemporary heritage brands don’t even have logos that I can easily conjure: Christopher John Rogers I associate more with the colors of a rainbow than the sans-serif text on his labels. Ditto for Eckhaus Latta, which stirs images of denim and lap-band tees—not branding—in my mind, and Conner Ives, a young American upstart already christened by the Met’s Costume Institute, has no logo to think of. The diminishing of the logo as a key brand device has a lot to do with wealth, class, and social strata—after the economic boom of the 2010s, those who will come out the pandemic richer may be more hesitant to flaunt it.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Billie Eilish Responds To Vogue Cover Backlash

Billie Eilish has recently fallen victim to online criticisms and took to her Instagram story after receiving harsh critique following the release of her June 2021 cover for British Vogue. The cover, released May 7, features the star in custom Gucci and Agent Provocateur – a completely different look for...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Spoke About The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover

Billie Eilish appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed her recent Vogue cover shoot. “It was so weird, the day that all those pictures came out because I’d post one and then I’d see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked!’ And then I would post another one, and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked!’”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The House of Gucci: A Complete History and Timeline

Just like the long-lived mythological phoenix, Gucci has cyclically regenerated, reaching its centenary in 2021, passing through family feuds, take-over attempts, a near-bankruptcy, a public listing, storybook turnarounds and even a murder — which has sparked the Ridley Scott film “House of Gucci” starring Lady Gaga — but the allure of the brand is enduring.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Gucci’s going to Hollywood for its next show

Look, we love a digital show as much as the next person, but we’ll level with you — there are few things we miss more on this good green earth than an IRL fashion moment. If you agree, then please join us in thanking the fashion powers above for Alessandro Michele and the gang over at Gucci, who have just announced that they’ll be bringing real-life fashion shows back later this year, with a show in Los Angeles on 3 November 2021.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Show Next Collection in Los Angeles

MILAN — Six years after Alessandro Michele’s first cruise runway show for Gucci in New York City at the Dia-Art Foundation, the designer is planning to return to the U.S. Michele will present his next collection for Gucci with an in-person fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The...
Books & LiteratureSlate

What Makes Billie Eilish’s New Book Different From the Typical Celebrity Memoir

Many of us spent our months in lockdown picking up crafts and getting into baking, and so, too, did Billie Eilish. When she wasn’t releasing new music, readying her second album, or winning yet another Grammy, the 19-year-old singer-meets-style icon was assembling a scrapbook with her family that tracks her life from birth to, well, quarantine. The difference between the O’Connell family’s photo album and yours or mine is that they had the business savvy to publish it at the usual steep price of a famous person’s hardcover release. No one wants to see my baby photos, yet even Eilish skeptics will find her massive collection of old photos worth flipping through—if only to challenge their mindsets.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Step inside a Gucci campaign in Florence

The impact that Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele has had on the fashion industry is difficult to convey. Since his appointment in 2015, his kaleidoscopic vision has resulted not only in the Italian brand’s most successful period to date but a complete re-evaluation of inclusiveness at a luxury level. For those unacquainted with his short but superlative tenure, a new exhibition at the Gucci Garden in Florence will afford an immersive crash course in Michele’s Gucci vision.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish’s Pearl Jewelry Is From Mejuri

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish has been feeling the pearl vibe recently, wearing the lustrous stone as earrings and necklaces alongside her new blonde hairstyle. Pearls are the perfect blend of delicate and natural, and they look great as part of Billie's new era. The best part about Billie's pearl obsession? You can rock the exact same pieces she recently wore — without the celebrity price tag.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the New Gucci Garden Archetypes Exhibition Celebrating the Brands 100th Birthday

A lavish birthday bash is in order for a brand turning 100, but don’t expect anything obvious from Gucci. Glossy coffee table tomes and lofty archival retrospectives are not of interest to Alessandro Michele. The Gucci creative director operates on obsessions and idiosyncrasies. To kick off the company’s centennial festivities, Michele released his Aria collection last month. It was a virtuosic display, merging updates of Tom Ford-era hits and reinterpretations of Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia looks via a new “hacking lab,” and tapping into both Gucci’s history and its knack for phoenix-like reinvention.
Businessfashionweekdaily.com

Is This “The End” Of Jean Paul Gaultier?! A Look Into The Brand’s Mysterious Social Media Update…

While we know in our hearts that Jean Paul Gaultier could never be over-over, per se, something IS in the works at JPG HQ! This morning, the couturier’s official Instagram account went blank. The profile picture vanished, and the bio description changed to, “The end of an era.” To make matters even more mysterious, the only clarification from the brand was a same-day post—featuring black letters on a stark white backdrop—stating, “The end.” Gulp!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Marco Bizzarri on Next Chapter of Gucci

MILAN — Fashion cycles seem to last around five years, contends Marco Bizzarri, but he is more than ready to challenge this assumption. In a candid and wide-ranging interview, Bizzarri, who was appointed Gucci president and chief executive officer in December 2014, admitted that in March last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused Italy to enter a full lockdown, both he and creative director Alessandro Michele wondered about the future.
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Is Jean Paul Gaultier Really Over?

This morning, fashion fans woke up to some puzzling activity going on by Jean Paul Gaultier, whose recent Instagram updates caused many to think the French designer may be calling the label quits in some form. First, he wiped his profile picture clean and set it to default. Then he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Everything You Need to Know About Billie Eilish’s New Album

After pretty much melting the internet with her British Vogue cover story last week, anticipation for Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, is at fever pitch. Eilish’s second studio album follows her massive 2019 debut, the five-time Grammy Award-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Since then, Eilish has hardly been slack; as well as dropping the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry in February, she won two Grammys in March; one for her 2019 single “Everything I Wanted” and the other for her theme song for the next James Bond film, No Time To Die.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hacky Birthday Gucci! As the Brand Turns 100, A Look Back at Its Evolution

“To hack it” means to be successful, and Gucci—celebrating its 100 birthday this year—is undoubtedly so. What started in Florence, Italy, as a small, family-owned business has become a global behemoth, having experienced exponential growth since the 1990s. When Alessandro Michele became creative director in 2015, he brought a new, more inclusive perspective and, as the brand has noted, has “introduced a new narrative, one that includes a remarkable emphasis on words.”
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Jean Paul Gaultier teases 'the end of an era'

Jean Paul Gaultier has cryptically teased "the end of an era" more than a year after JPG announced his retirement. Jean Paul Gaultier has teased "the end" of an era. The Instagram account for the French fashion house's bio now reads: "The end of an era.”. The page also cryptically...