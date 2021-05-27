Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference. As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}fashionista.com