Boeing (BA) has teamed up with Alaska Airlines (ALK) on the ecoDemonstrator program to test new technologies to enhance the safety and sustainability of air travel. Starting this summer, the two will test a new halon-free fire-extinguishing agent designed to curb the negative impact on the ozone layer. They will also assess an engine nacelle aimed at reducing noise and assess cabin sidewalls made from durable recycled materials.