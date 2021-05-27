Cancel
Less than a week after appearing to die, John Tavares is back on the ice. He couldn’t . . . could he?

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy parents used to always say “there’s a fine line between brave and dumb.” I’m not sure why. Did they believe their kids when we said we wanted to grow up to be Batman? Unclear, but I do know this:. John Tavares is walking that line. On Thursday morning, less...

www.golfdigest.com
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

Montreal Canadiens, Joel Edmundson #44 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal’s Joel Edmundson has been...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Sheldon Keefe on moving Nick Foligno to center in John Tavares’ absence: “He is usually high in the offensive zone, he is usually the first guy back, and he is very comfortable playing down low in our own end… It is a natural fit”

After practice on Friday, Sheldon Keefe provided the latest update on John Tavares before discussing moving Nick Foligno to center, reinserting both Pierre Engvall and Alex Galchenyuk into the lineup, and the adjustments needed for Game 2. Practice Lines – May 21. Have you had a conversation with John? How...
NHLSportsnet.ca

How the Maple Leafs plan to navigate John Tavares' on-ice absence

TORONTO -- Before his discharge from St. Michael’s Hospital, John Tavares sent a note to the Toronto Maple Leafs group chat and had a phone conversation with Jason Spezza. There was also a call with Morgan Rielly and other individual interactions with teammates. “I think he’s taken it upon himself...
NHLbardown.com

John Tavares is back on the ice, along with Nick Foligno

One week after suffering a terrifying concussion, and a more minor knee injury, John Tavares is back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena and is already taking part in drills with teammate Nick Foligno, who missed games three and four with an injury of his own. Given the collision, and the look of Tavares injury, it’s extremely encouraging to see the captain back on the ice. TSN’s Mark Masters and Kirsten Shilton were able to capture both up-close, and bird’s eye footage of Tavares back on skates.