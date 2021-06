Two Barrels Taps and Grill is celebrating the grand opening of a rebrand, renovation, and new menu now through May 28 in Boardman. The public is welcome to celebrate the occasion and experience the new look, delicious food, craft beers, and drink specials. The nrand opening will run from 2-6 pm through Friday in the restaurant. There will be daily giveaways and tastings of new appetizers. On Wednesday, May 26, the riverfront cabins will be open for public tours. On Thursday, May 27, you can meet Ordnance brewers, and on Friday, May 28, at 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting by the Boardman Chamber of Commerce.